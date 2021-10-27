Disney+ Watch Guide: October 27th – November 2nd

Disney+ isn’t overflowing with new content this week, but that’s okay because if you’re like me, you’re behind on a lot of new releases. It’s the perfect week for playing catch up while also celebrating the end of spooky season. Halloween is this Sunday, what are you going to “Hallowstream?” Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, October 27th

Marvel Studios: Assembled – "The Making of What If…?"

“ASSEMBLED is an immersive documentary series examining the creation of Marvel Studios’ thrilling new shows and theatrical releases.”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – “Talk-Story”

“Lahela is touched by the love between an elderly patient and his new bride, and can envision a future with Walter. But Noelani forces Lahela to question the long-term viability of a teen doctor and a surfer/skater, encouraging her to accept an invitation to a poetry reading from a young college-bound hospital volunteer. When all-business Clara learns she has to schmooze with colleagues to win the Chief of Staff job, Benny encourages her to show them her fun side by teaching her to ‘talk story.’”

New on Disney+ – Friday, October 29th

McFarland, USA

Kevin Costner stars as a coach who recognizes his students’ athletic ability in track and field and leads them to victory, based on a true story.

Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life

National Geographic takes viewers on a journey with Bob Ballard, the explorer who discovered the Titanic.

Library Highlights

70th Anniversary – Out of Scale

Walt Disney’s backyard train served as the inspiration for this Donald Duck short in which Chip ‘n’ Dale cause problems for the duck’s little engine, released on November 2nd, 1951.

65th Anniversary – The Plausible Impossible

This classic episode of Disneyland first aired on October 31st, 1956 on ABC, giving viewers a glimpse into how animated films are made.

20th Anniversary – Monsters, Inc.

Pixar’s 4th feature film premiered on November 2nd, 2001, the directorial debut of Pete Docter, the studio’s current Chief Creative Officer.

20th Anniversary – For the Birds

Attached to Monsters, Inc. in theaters, this charming Pixar short reminds us that it’s okay to be different.

Halloween on Disney+

Movies

Shorts/Specials

This Week's Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

