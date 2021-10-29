TV Recap: “Gabby Duran and the Unsittables” – Gabby’s Grandma Hulks Out in “Fountain of Ruth”

by | Oct 29, 2021 8:07 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Gabby learns that you can’t change someone in “Fountain of Ruth,” the newest episode of Gabby Duran and the Unsittables. Here’s a recap of the fun that ensued when Gabby’s grandma came over to babysit.

(Disney)

(Disney)

Dina is going away for the weekend with Doug to see her favorite band “Boyz Not Men,” who have reunited for a special 2-night event. Grandma Ruth is coming to watch Gabby and Olivia and she’s always been extremely fun, taking them on wild adventures like alligator wrestling. But when Grandma Ruth arrives, she’s using a walker and just wants to play board games. Gabby thinks it’s a joke, but Grandma Ruth says she hurt her back skiing and that her body doesn’t let her be extreme anymore. Traveling wore her out and she lies down for a nap.

Gabby gets some advice from Kali, the warrior alien she sometimes babysits, who gives Gabby some Gwargwariale, an energy drink her people use to regain their stamina after battle. Gabby gives it to Grandma Ruth and she instantly starts doing push-ups. Later, Gabby and Olivia are exhausted from the fun day they had with their grandma, which included her giving them both a piggyback ride at the same time. Gabby believes the drink she got from Kali will wear off before their mom gets home, but when she goes downstairs, she finds that the living room has been transformed into an indoor jungle. Grandma Ruth has become blue and muscular and has a deep voice now. “I conquer this domain as my own,” she says, pulling a giant hammer she forged out of the fireplace.

Gabby asks Olivia to keep Grandma Ruth busy while she comes up with a plan. She consults Kali, who tells Gabby that she will have to exhaust her in battle to return her to normal, a process that takes 12 consecutive hours. Gabby engages Grandma Ruth in battle and after a montage that moves time forward 12 hours, Grandma Ruth doesn’t show any sign of calming down. Olivia comes to the rescue, jumping on Grandma Ruth’s back so Gabby can grab the hammer. After knocking Grandma Ruth down, she shrinks back to her normal self.

The next morning, the girls play board games with Grandma Ruth like she originally wanted. She doesn’t have any memory of what happened after she took the energy drink Gabby gave her. Gabby and Olivia tell her this has been one of the best visits they’ve ever had with her. But when Dina opens the door and sees the state of the house, she screams.

While all of this was going on, Principal Swift and Jeremy researched what a grandparent was and learned that they spoil grandkids. Jealous, they decide that they want grandparents and after a search, they discover that Wes’ bearded dragon had babies and he calls himself a grandparent. They ask if he will be their grandparent and he reluctantly agrees, but when they give him a purple drink, he actually turns into an old man. Wes is upset and when he throws out his back, Swift and Jeremy have to care for him. Wes goes back to normal when the drink wares off, which makes his old man’s face explode off of him.

Gabby Duran and the Unsittables returns on Friday, November 5th on Disney Channel with “Extreme Ruckus.” Here’s the episode description:

When Gabby pauses her Stay Fresh, Refresh Weekend to babysit Jeremy and his wild bestie, Ziggy, she's quickly overwhelmed by their extreme ruckus.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed