ABC Announces Winter Premiere Dates for “The Bachelor,” Final Season of “black-ish” and More!

by | Nov 1, 2021 12:29 PM Pacific Time

ABC announced their winter premiere dates, which include the debut of the 8th and final season of black-ish and the return of The Bachelor with new host Jesse Palmer.

(ABC)

(ABC)

What’s Happening:

  • ABC is the place to be this winter for all your favorite TV shows, plus a few new ones.
  • The Bachelor returns on January 3rd with new host Jesse Palmer.
  • The 8th and final season of black-ish kicks off on January 4th.
  • And three new shows, Abbott Elementary, Women of the Movement, and Promised Land are on the schedule.
  • More winter premiere dates will be announced soon.

ABC 2021/2022 Winter Premiere Dates:

  • TUESDAY, DEC. 7
    • 9:30-10:00 p.m. “Abbott Elementary” (early series premiere)
  • MONDAY, JAN. 3
    • 8:00-10:01 p.m. “The Bachelor”
  • TUESDAY, JAN. 4
    • 9:00-9:30 p.m. “Abbott Elementary” (regular time period premiere)
    • 9:30-10:00 p.m. “black-ish”
    • 10:00-11:00 p.m. “Queens”
  • WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5
  • THURSDAY, JAN. 6
    • 8:00-10:00 p.m. “Women of the Movement” (series premiere)
  • MONDAY, JAN. 24
    • 10:01-11:00 p.m. “Promised Land” (series premiere)

About ABC’s New Shows:

  • Abbott Elementary (Series Premiere) – TUESDAY, DEC. 7 (9:30-10:00 p.m.) and TUESDAY, JAN. 4 (9:00-9:30 p.m.)
    • “From creator, executive producer and star Quinta Brunson, and executive producers Justin Halperin and Patrick Schumacker, comes Abbott Elementary, a workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.”
    • Abbott Elementary stars Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.
  • Women of the Movement (Series Premiere) – THURSDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-10:00 p.m.)
    • This six-episode series to be aired in three parts is based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley, who in 1955 risked her life to find justice after her son Emmett was brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chose to bear her pain on the world’s stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the civil rights movement as we know it today.
    • The limited series stars Adrienne Warren as Mamie Till-Mobley, Tonya Pinkins as Alma, Cedric Joe as Emmett Till, Ray Fisher as Gene Mobley, Glynn Turman as Mose Wright, Chris Coy as J.W. Milam, Carter Jenkins as Roy Bryant and Julia McDermott as Carolyn Bryant.
  • Promised Land (Series Premiere) – MONDAY, JAN. 24 (10:01-11:00 p.m.)
    • Promised Land is an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.
    • The series will star John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval, Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo Flores, Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval, Mariel Molino as Carmen Sandoval, Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos Rincón, Katya Martín as Juana Sánchez and Rolando Chusan as Billy Rincón and Bellamy Young as Margaret Honeycroft.
 
 
