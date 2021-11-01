Holiday Shopping: Unwrap Holiday and Character Pajamas for the Whole Family from shopDisney

As exciting as it is counting down to the holidays, all the hype can make you exhausted! This fall and winter, stay calm and be sure to get plenty of sleep and the best way to do that is wind down for the night with some cozy pajamas from shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Before you fully dive into your holiday celebrations, it’s important to rest and shopDisney is making it even easier to catch some ZZZZs in Disney style! New pajamas for the whole family are now available with designs that are perfect all year round or great for winter fun.

Family Pajamas – shopDisney

First is this fantastic Mickey and Friends one piece pajama for adults, because you are never too old for a bodysuit! The family can match with a night shirt for girls, one-piece suit for kids, a pants and top set for baby, and a pajama top for pets too.

Plaid print and flannel are winter staples and you’ll look especially cozy when wearing pajama pants inspired by these patterns. And yes, baby can match with a bodysuit too!

Next, we’re having tons of fun with this adult bodysuit—complete with hood!—that has a Marvel Studios theme. It’s bright green with red and white striped cuffs and covered in gingerbread cookie cutouts of heroes like Spider-Man, Hulk, and Captain Marvel.

There’s also a matching set for kids and separates for Baby so you can get them started on their fandom really early!

It’s time to wind down for the evening, but not quite time for bed. This Minnie Mouse robe is perfect for late night hot chocolate and story time…or early morning presents on Christmas day.

Even if it’s not expressly holiday-themed, these cute character jammies sets are so much fun! Your kids will look great in cozy designs featuring Donald Duck, Winnie the Pooh, Black Panther, and Lightning McQueen and Mater.