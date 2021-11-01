The Sweep Spot Ep. #321 – Disneyland’s Critter Country

Lynn and Ken discuss Critter Country at Disneyland, a unique area for Disney Parks. Plus, we catch up on current events at the Disneyland Resort, as always.

We have authored two books: Cleaning The Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless and Cleaning The Kingdom: Night, Day, Past and Present.

