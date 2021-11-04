Book Review: “1,000 Perfect Weekends” from National Geographic

There’s a variety of ways one could use 1,000 Perfect Weekends, a new travel book from National Geographic. Whether you’re heading somewhere, perhaps for work, and want to take time to see the sights or you’re considering options for just a natural 3-day weekend, there are a whopping 17 categories in this 703-page hardbound full-color book. With 7 contributors who are all travel experts, you know you’re in good hands.

An index makes it easy to quickly find trips in the book by geographic location, but itineraries are actually presented by themed chapters: Beach Escapes, Mountain Retreats, Small-Town Charmers, Road Trips, City Tours, Historical Explorations, Family-Friendly Vacations, Ultimate Retreats, Off-the-Grid, Camping Spots, Food & Wine, Enabled Adventures, Eco-Escapes, Pet-Friendly Vacations, Adrenaline Rushers, Wildlife Adventures, and Happy Trails.

Another quick and handy reference are Top 10 Lists scattered throughout the book. Granted, it is important to remember that these are someone’s personal opinions, which is why you have a list of the top 10 theme parks in the world and the only Disney parks that made the list are Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disneyland Paris. Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon also didn’t make the list of the top 10 water parks, but Disney Cruise Line did end up on the “Top 10 Spots for Family Fun” and the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is number 9 on the list of the “Top 10 Festivals.”

Having scoured the world to create these suggested itineraries, 1,000 Perfect Weekends is sure to give readers a few ideas about planning their next getaway. But those looking for something more specific may prefer to look into another travel series from National Geographic with their “… Of a Lifetime” series. But what you get here are more than 19 years of possible weekend trips, which is a lot.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

1,000 Perfect Weekends: Great Getaways Around the Globe