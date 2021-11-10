November Disney Parks Wishables: Fantasmic!

Well hello there Wishables fans! It’s Wednesday and that means time for a new release of the ultra cute micro plush pals. Today’s friends come from the nighttime spectacular Fantasmic! that has played at Disneyland park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

One of the best nighttime shows at Disney is getting some love this month as part of the latest collection of Disney Parks Wishables!

shopDisney is celebrating the amazing show Fantasmic! that follows Mickey through a wonderful dream that’s then turned into a nightmare by some dastardly villains! But Mickey eventually regains control of the dream, defeating Dragon Maleficent in the process.

This release includes five mystery plush, and one standalone plush of Sorcerer Mickey. Each soft, squishable, lovable micro plush sells for $14.99 and is available right now on shopDisney

Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Fantasmic! – Micro 5'' – Limited Release – $14.99

This month’s collection includes: Mickey Mouse as Steamboat Willie Maleficent as Dragon Chernobog Magic Broom



Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Disney Parks Wishables Plush – Fantasmic! – Micro 5'' – Limited Release – $14.99

Good to Know:

Specific designs cannot be requested. Due to the unique nature of the mystery plush, there are no refunds, exchanges, or returns.

More Disney Parks Wishables:

Looking for some other fun plush to add to your collection? Check out these Wishables available now on shopDisney