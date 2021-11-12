Have a Happy Disney+ Day with New T-Shirts, Marvel and Star Wars Plush and Collectibles on shopDisney

by | Nov 12, 2021 11:07 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

How are you celebrating Disney+ Day (November 12th)? We’re going shopping! shopDisney is commemorating the second anniversary of the streaming service with some great merchandise that’s available now or for pre-order.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney+ Merchandise – shopDisney

We’re amazed by all of the exciting reveals announced today and we’re sure there’s more to come, but for now it's time to browse the Disney+ merchandise on shopDisney. The whole family can get in on the fun with shirts celebrating the various Disney franchises or shop toys, plush, and collectibles for specific series.

Pre-Order Plush

In the past two years, Disney+ has delivered some really great original series including fan favorites Marvel’s Loki and Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Well today, you can secure not one, but three awesome plush themed to these shows!

Loki

If you’re like me, it was love at first sight when you saw Miss Minutes and Alligator Loki. Confirm your fandom and obsession with Marvel with these incredible plush figures.

The Bad Batch

Aww, it’s Wrecker’s sweet companion, Lula! Whether you need a friend for your adventures or something to squeeze for some comfort, this treasured tooka doll can be yours too.

Disney+ T-Shirts

Dress your absolute best with Disney+! Choose your favorite Disney+ franchise—Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, or Disney—or get them all! And if the cotton t-shirts weren’t enough, you can customize with one of five colors for something completely unique to you.

Disney+ Subscription (U.S.)

If you’re reading this article, we’re going to bet you’re already a subscriber, but I bet you know someone who isn’t. As we enter the season of giving, share some streaming magic with a friend or family member with a 1-Year Subscription to Disney+ (United States only).

Toys and Collectibles

From original series to beloved library titles, there are so many wonderful shows, movies, and shorts to enjoy for the first time or revisit with family and friends. Below are just a few items that tie-in to Disney+ favorites that are streaming now.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels

Home Alone (20th Century Studios)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Mandalorian

Spidey and His Amazing Friends

Make the most of your shopping and get a Free Eternals OR Encanto Collectible Key with a purchase of $25 or more (pre-tax) or get both when you spend more than $50. Use the codes: ETERNALS or ENCANTO to secure your collectibles. Finally, get free shipping on purchases of $75 or more (pre-tax) with the code: SHIPMAGIC.

From the latest news and surprises from Disney+ and the Disney Parks stay tuned to Laughing Place and visit our Disney+ Day tag page.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
