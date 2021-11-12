Recap: Dopesick Episodes 7 “Black Box Warning” (Hulu)

by | Nov 12, 2021 2:49 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Dopesick is back with its penultimate episode “Black Box Warning”. Will the drug be overhauled, and safely reintroduced to the public? I doubt it.

While the episode begins in 1962 with another Sackler family member testifying before Congress, the show quickly comes back to 2001 where Diane Mallum (Mare Winningham) is walking through a homeless alley looking for her daughter Betsy (Kaitlyn Dever). Diane finds Betsy in a drug induced state in a heroin den.

Dr. Finnix (Michael Keaton) is in therapy. While discussing his failures, the therapist recommends that he moves on from what he has done, and journal about something positive and not focus on the negatives of his addiction.

The Sackler family and Purdue Pharma are riding high (pun intended) off the success of OxyContin. While the family is touting their wealth with a new endowment to a museum, Richard Sackler (Michael Stuhlbarg) is wondering about the trials for the children’s version of OxyContin. Success has finally caught up with Purdue in more ways than one. At an executive meeting, Purdue learns that the FDA is reviewing the label for Oxy and may apply a black box label to the drug.

In 2006 Rick Mountcastle and Randy Ramseyer (Peter Sarsgaard and John Hoogenakker) are looking at how they can strengthen their case against Purdue. Both Rick and Randy want the executives to feel some pain for their part in the Oxy epidemic. Randy learns by questioning an FDA official that Purdue received help from a former FDA official to get the drug approved. That official was rewarded with a coveted job at Purdue.

The Mallum’s are looking for answers to Betsy’s addiction. Diane convinces Betsy to attend a local meeting where a petition to reformat OxyContin is going to be signed which will be presented to Purdue on behalf of the people. Dr. Finnix continues to attend the methadone clinic once a week. His desire to help is evident while he is in the waiting room, he helps another patient. Finnix is born to help others, and now that he is coming out of his addiction, he starts to feel like there’s a chance he could get his old life back.

Billy (Will Poulter) is in the middle of a training scenario at Purdue when he learns that his girlfriend Amber (Phillipa Soo) has been promoted to head up sales in New Orleans. She wants him to come with her, which has Billy wondering about the seriousness of their relationship.

Dr. Finnix knows that he must get off methadone if he hopes to get his medical license back. To accommodate this state requirement, Finnix begins treatment with Dr. Van Zee which if successful could help him kick his addiction to OxyContin.

Rick Mountcastle is at home pouring over files in the basement when his wife implores him to stop for the night. Rick is not about to stop. He and Randy are shoring up their case against Purdue. They have evidence of Purdue executives lying to Congress, and proof that they knew of OxyContin abuse prior to their congressional testimony. Things are looking bleak for Purdue. In 2001, the FDA is about to act on Oxy. They make a label change for the infamous drug with an added black box warning, which could lead to a decline in sales for Purdue.

Dr. Finnix is feeling better than he ever has. Calling Betsy Mallum, Finnix explains the new treatment that he is undergoing and offers to drive and pay for the treatment for Betsy. Despite disapproval from her priest, Betsy wants to try the new treatment. Her mother Diane approves and goes a step further to reconcile with her daughter. Diane apologizes for how she treated Betsy when she came out. All Diane wants is for her daughter to be happy and healthy.

The hammer has come down for Purdue, sort of. While the FDA has ordered a black box labelling for OxyContin, they will allow Purdue to say that doctors can prescribe the drug for an extended period for patient use. While Richard Sackler and the other Purdue executives are celebrating this win, Billy is skeptical about the new label.

Billy has grown disillusioned with Purdue and the ‘facts’ they use to support the prescribing of OxyContin. Taking an unusual step, Billy steals multiple sales videos from his manager's office and leaves.

Bridget Meyer (Rosario Dawson) is about to see a resolution to her investigation of Purdue and OxyContin. Despite ample proof that Oxy is dangerous, the FDA sides with Purdue and doesn’t see the dangers that Meyer and her team have uncovered. Years of investigative work are now over for Meyer.

US Attorney John Brownlee (Jake McDorman) is geared up to indict officials from Purdue. The work that Rick and Randy have done is more than enough to convince Brownlee to indict, and despite little to no support from the main Justice Department, Brownlee is adamant that justice must be done.

Betsy Mallum is hopeful about a second act in life. She reaches out to her former girlfriend Grace (Cleopatra Coleman). Explaining that she is going to get clean, and wondering about a possible restart to their relationship, Grace unintentionally ends the joy for Betsy. Grace has moved on, and this sets Betsy off in a dangerous spiral. Seeking escape, Betsy falls back into the drug world, getting high and drifting off on a dirty mattress in a lonely room.

There is no coming back for Betsy. A police officer arrives at the Mallum home the next day to inform Diane that Betsy has died. At the same time, Dr. Finnix is waiting for Betsy to arrive for her first treatment with Dr. Van Zee. Calling the Mallum home, Finnix is crushed to learn that she has died.

My Take:

Betsy dies. The arc for Kaitlyn Dever’s character is filled with sorrow, and what makes this so upsetting is that it looked like Betsy had found a light at the end of her addiction. Sadly, it wasn’t meant to be. It’s hard to process how upsetting her death is. It’s expected, but the scream that Mare Winningham lets out after learning the news can be seen as a collective scream for everyone who suffered because of OxyContin. There is nothing to be done now for Betsy Mallum.

 

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed