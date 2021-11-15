Target Acquired! “Hawkeye” Series Funko Pop! Available Now for Pre-Order

Admit it, Hawkeye is not high on your list of superheroes, but I have a feeling that’s going to change when Disney+ launches his Marvel series on November 24th. Get ahead of the crowd and pre-order your Hawkeye series Funko Pop! now from Entertainment Earth.

Everyone underestimates Hawkeye but he was essential to the Avengers and helped secure a victory over Thanos in Endgame. Just as we were starting to forget about him (again), Disney+ shared a streaming exclusive wild first look (jump to 7:45 if you’re impatient) at the upcoming series and we’re back on board.

While you’re anticipating the show’s premiere, now is the perfect time to check out the new Funko Pop! figure showcasing Clint Barton in his black and purple suit with bow in hand.

Right now, fans can purchase the Hawkeye Funko Pop! (scheduled to release in January 2022) from Entertainment Earth and add it to their Marvel collection. And while they’re not here yet, I have to suspect that Kate Bishop, Echo and Lucky the Pizza Dog will be getting their own Pop! figures too.