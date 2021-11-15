kate spade new york Salutes Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary with New Line of Purses and Wallets

As the celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary continues, fashionistas can share their love of Disney with a new collection from kate spade new york. Arriving recently on shopDisney, this sleek black and gold series of bags and wallets combines kate spade's signature style with Disney’s golden anniversary logo.
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collection – kate spade new york
You can never have too much Disney in your wardrobe and what better way to highlight your fandom of the Most Magical Place on Earth than with a fashionable bag or wallet? A series of playful polka dotted accessories from kate spade new york brings together magic and elegance in the company’s latest Disney collaboration.
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Pouch Duo by kate spade new york – $168
- Includes two pouch bags: one large and one small
- Large features allover polka dot and Cinderella Castle pattern
- Small features polka dot pattern and embossed with ''The World's Most Magical Celebration'' with Cinderella Castle and ''50'' logo
- Zip top closure with leather wristlet strap pull
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Satchel by kate spade new york – $368
- Zip closure
- Interior slip pocket
- Interior zip pockets
- Interior snap pocket
- Top carry handles
- Adjustable, removable crossbody strap with metal swivel snap clasps
Fans of the crossbody or tote styles will love the large, roomy bags and purses that are perfect for carrying all of your daily essentials. Best of all they offer some Disney flair with the anniversary logo displayed across the pattern or highlighted as a large icon.
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Backpack by kate spade new york – $348
- Allover polka dot and Cinderella Castle pattern
- Main compartment with double zip pull closure
- Front zip pocket
- Interior slip pocket and zip pocket
- Top carry handle
- Adjustable shoulder straps
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Crossbody Bag by kate spade new york – $218
- Allover polka dot pattern
- Embossed with ''The World's Most Magical Celebration'' with Cinderella Castle and ''50'' logo
- Zip-top closure
- Interior zip pocket
- Large slip pocket
- Crossbody strap
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Tote by kate spade new york – $268
- Allover polka dot pattern
- Open top with dog clip closure
- Interior drop-in detachable pouch
- Lining features kate spade jacquard pattern
If you’re looking for something small and trendy, a wallet or slim card holder is the perfect option for adding Disney fun to your existing designer collections.
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Card Wallet by kate spade new york – $65
- Allover polka dot pattern
- ''The World's Most Magical Celebration'' with Cinderella Castle and ''50'' logo on one side
- Four card slots
- Central card slot
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Wallet by kate spade new york – $198
- Allover polka dot and Cinderella Castle pattern
- Zip around closure main compartment
- kate spade logo metal zip pull
- Exterior slip pocket
- Three interior slip pockets
- Twelve interior card pockets