kate spade new york Salutes Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary with New Line of Purses and Wallets

As the celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary continues, fashionistas can share their love of Disney with a new collection from kate spade new york. Arriving recently on shopDisney, this sleek black and gold series of bags and wallets combines kate spade's signature style with Disney’s golden anniversary logo.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collection – kate spade new york

You can never have too much Disney in your wardrobe and what better way to highlight your fandom of the Most Magical Place on Earth than with a fashionable bag or wallet? A series of playful polka dotted accessories from kate spade new york brings together magic and elegance in the company’s latest Disney collaboration.

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Pouch Duo by kate spade new york – $168

Includes two pouch bags: one large and one small

Large features allover polka dot and Cinderella Castle pattern

Small features polka dot pattern and embossed with ''The World's Most Magical Celebration'' with Cinderella Castle and ''50'' logo

Zip top closure with leather wristlet strap pull

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Satchel by kate spade new york – $368

Zip closure

Interior slip pocket

Interior zip pockets

Interior snap pocket

Top carry handles

Adjustable, removable crossbody strap with metal swivel snap clasps

Fans of the crossbody or tote styles will love the large, roomy bags and purses that are perfect for carrying all of your daily essentials. Best of all they offer some Disney flair with the anniversary logo displayed across the pattern or highlighted as a large icon.

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Backpack by kate spade new york – $348

Allover polka dot and Cinderella Castle pattern

Main compartment with double zip pull closure

Front zip pocket

Interior slip pocket and zip pocket

Top carry handle

Adjustable shoulder straps

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Crossbody Bag by kate spade new york – $218

Allover polka dot pattern

Embossed with ''The World's Most Magical Celebration'' with Cinderella Castle and ''50'' logo

Zip-top closure

Interior zip pocket

Large slip pocket

Crossbody strap

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Tote by kate spade new york – $268

Allover polka dot pattern

Open top with dog clip closure

Interior drop-in detachable pouch

Lining features kate spade jacquard pattern

If you’re looking for something small and trendy, a wallet or slim card holder is the perfect option for adding Disney fun to your existing designer collections.

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Card Wallet by kate spade new york – $65

Allover polka dot pattern

''The World's Most Magical Celebration'' with Cinderella Castle and ''50'' logo on one side

Four card slots

Central card slot

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Wallet by kate spade new york – $198