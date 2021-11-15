kate spade new york Salutes Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary with New Line of Purses and Wallets

by | Nov 15, 2021 9:21 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

As the celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary continues, fashionistas can share their love of Disney with a new collection from kate spade new york. Arriving recently on shopDisney, this sleek black and gold series of bags and wallets combines kate spade's signature style with Disney’s golden anniversary logo.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collection – kate spade new york

You can never have too much Disney in your wardrobe and what better way to highlight your fandom of the Most Magical Place on Earth than with a fashionable bag or wallet? A series of playful polka dotted accessories from kate spade new york brings together magic and elegance in the company’s latest Disney collaboration.

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Pouch Duo by kate spade new york – $168

  • Includes two pouch bags: one large and one small
  • Large features allover polka dot and Cinderella Castle pattern
  • Small features polka dot pattern and embossed with ''The World's Most Magical Celebration'' with Cinderella Castle and ''50'' logo
  • Zip top closure with leather wristlet strap pull

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Satchel by kate spade new york – $368

  • Zip closure
  • Interior slip pocket
  • Interior zip pockets
  • Interior snap pocket
  • Top carry handles
  • Adjustable, removable crossbody strap with metal swivel snap clasps

Fans of the crossbody or tote styles will love the large, roomy bags and purses that are perfect for carrying all of your daily essentials. Best of all they offer some Disney flair with the anniversary logo displayed across the pattern or highlighted as a large icon.  

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Backpack by kate spade new york – $348

  • Allover polka dot and Cinderella Castle pattern
  • Main compartment with double zip pull closure
  • Front zip pocket
  • Interior slip pocket and zip pocket
  • Top carry handle
  • Adjustable shoulder straps

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Crossbody Bag by kate spade new york – $218

  • Allover polka dot pattern
  • Embossed with ''The World's Most Magical Celebration'' with Cinderella Castle and ''50'' logo
  • Zip-top closure
  • Interior zip pocket
  • Large slip pocket
  • Crossbody strap

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Tote by kate spade new york – $268

  • Allover polka dot pattern
  • Open top with dog clip closure
  • Interior drop-in detachable pouch
  • Lining features kate spade jacquard pattern

If you’re looking for something small and trendy, a wallet or slim card holder is the perfect option for adding Disney fun to your existing designer collections.  

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Card Wallet by kate spade new york – $65

  • Allover polka dot pattern
  • ''The World's Most Magical Celebration'' with Cinderella Castle and ''50'' logo on one side
  • Four card slots
  • Central card slot

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Wallet by kate spade new york – $198

  • Allover polka dot and Cinderella Castle pattern
  • Zip around closure main compartment
  • kate spade logo metal zip pull
  • Exterior slip pocket
  • Three interior slip pockets
  • Twelve interior card pockets
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed