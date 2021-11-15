shopDisney’s Introduces Fun and Fashionable Flannel Shirts That are Perfect for Fall

Cold weather has arrived and what better way to prepare for the fall than with new Disney flannel shirts? Bundle up and play with layering using these colorful tops that feature six fantastic characters from Disney's extensive film library. Each style is available now on shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Flannel Shirts – shopDisney

The changing of the seasons means all the more reason to refresh your wardrobe with awesome Disney outfits! Today, we spotted some fun flannel shirts decorated with The Three Caballeros, Forky, Remy, and Stitch that are guaranteed to give your look the perfect amount of Disney charm.

The Three Caballeros

“Your fresh, new look will be bursting with surprises and south-of-the-border style in this soft flannel, zippered shirt featuring woven plaid pattern, two chest pockets, hood, and The Three Caballeros screen art on both sides.”

The Three Caballeros Hooded Flannel Shirt for Adults – $59.99

Forky

“Dish-up a fun, new look in streetwise style when wearing this soft flannel, zippered shirt with woven plaid pattern, two chest pockets, hood, and Forky screen art on both sides.”

Forky Hooded Flannel Shirt for Adults – Toy Story 4 – $59.99

Remy

“Cook-up a comfortable look western style when wearing this soft flannel, button-down shirt with woven plaid pattern, two chest pockets, dip dye treatment, and Remy screen art on both sides.”

Remy Flannel Shirt for Adults – Ratatouille – $59.99

Stitch

“Warm-up your look in spiffy western style when wearing this soft flannel, button-down shirt with woven plaid pattern, two chest pockets, and Stitch screen art on both sides.”

Stitch Flannel Shirt for Adults – Lilo & Stitch – $59.99