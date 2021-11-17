Disney+ Watch Guide: November 17th-23rd

Remember last week on Disney+ when there were a ton of new originals for Disney+ Day? Hold on to that feeling because this is the first week in the history of the Disney-branded streaming service without a brand-new original. But that’s okay because there are tons to catch up on and there are lots of new additions to the library, including the wide release of the documentary film Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives. There are also a few big anniversaries this week, including 30 years of the Oscar-winning Beauty and the Beast. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, November 17th

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals

Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck open their own party planning business in this Disney Junior shorts series.

New on Disney+ – Friday, November 19th

A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa

The Muppets help deliver letters to Santa Claus in this hour-long TV special from 2008.

Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives

A documentary film celebrating 50 years of the Walt Disney Archives hosted by Don Hahn in the spirit of The Reluctant Dragon.

Puppy For Hanukkah

Daveed Diggs’ original Hanukkah song and music video comes to Disney+.

The Pixar Story

Leslie Iwerks’ documentary film about the creation of Pixar Animation Studios.

Library Highlights

30th Anniversary – Beauty and the Beast

Disney’s “Tale as old as time” was released on November 22nd, 1991, becoming not only a blockbuster success, but also the first animated film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

30th Anniversary – Mark Twain and Me

Based on a true story, this made-for-TV movie premiered on Disney Channel on November 22nd, 1991.

10th Anniversary – The Muppets

Walter got The Muppets back together on November 23rd, 2011 in this fan-favorite film that also features Amy Adams and Jason Segel.

10th Anniversary – Toy Story Toons: Small Fry

The second of Pixar’s three Toy Story Toons shorts found Buzz Lightyear meeting a fast-food giveaway version of himself on November 23rd, 2011 attached in theaters to The Muppets.

5th Anniversary – Moana

The princess of Motunui set off on an adventure to restore the heart of Te Fiti on November 23rd, 2016.

Happy Holidays Collection

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now