Disney+ Watch Guide: November 17th-23rd

Remember last week on Disney+ when there were a ton of new originals for Disney+ Day? Hold on to that feeling because this is the first week in the history of the Disney-branded streaming service without a brand-new original. But that’s okay because there are tons to catch up on and there are lots of new additions to the library, including the wide release of the documentary film Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives. There are also a few big anniversaries this week, including 30 years of the Oscar-winning Beauty and the Beast. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.
New on Disney+ – Wednesday, November 17th
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals
Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck open their own party planning business in this Disney Junior shorts series.
New on Disney+ – Friday, November 19th
A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa
The Muppets help deliver letters to Santa Claus in this hour-long TV special from 2008.
Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives
A documentary film celebrating 50 years of the Walt Disney Archives hosted by Don Hahn in the spirit of The Reluctant Dragon.
Puppy For Hanukkah
Daveed Diggs’ original Hanukkah song and music video comes to Disney+.
Leslie Iwerks’ documentary film about the creation of Pixar Animation Studios.
Library Highlights
30th Anniversary – Beauty and the Beast
Disney’s “Tale as old as time” was released on November 22nd, 1991, becoming not only a blockbuster success, but also the first animated film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.
30th Anniversary – Mark Twain and Me
Based on a true story, this made-for-TV movie premiered on Disney Channel on November 22nd, 1991.
10th Anniversary – The Muppets
Walter got The Muppets back together on November 23rd, 2011 in this fan-favorite film that also features Amy Adams and Jason Segel.
10th Anniversary – Toy Story Toons: Small Fry
The second of Pixar’s three Toy Story Toons shorts found Buzz Lightyear meeting a fast-food giveaway version of himself on November 23rd, 2011 attached in theaters to The Muppets.
5th Anniversary – Moana
The princess of Motunui set off on an adventure to restore the heart of Te Fiti on November 23rd, 2016.
- Godmothered
- Noelle
- Home Alone
- Home Alone 2
- Home Alone 3
- Home Sweet Home Alone
- The Santa Clause
- The Santa Clause 2
- The Santa Clause 3
- Jingle All the Way
- Jingle All the Way 2
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- Mickey's A Christmas Carol
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- A Christmas Carol (2009)
- Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
- Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
- Pluto’s Christmas Tree
- Santa’s Workshop
- The Small One
- Prep & Landing
- Prep & Landing: Operation: Secret Santa
- Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
- LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
- Miracle on 34th Street
- Babes in Toyland
- One Magic Christmas
- The Christmas Star
- While You Were Sleeping
- I’ll Be Home For Christmas
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
- The Search For Santa Paws
- Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
- The Ultimate Christmas Present
- Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!
- ‘Twas the Night
- Full-Court Miracle
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- Snowglobe
- The Mistle-Tones: A Musical
- Life-Size 2
- Three Days
- Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
This Week’s Holidays
Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!
- Wednesday, November 17th – Life Day – LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
- Thursday, November 18th – Mickey Mouse’s Birthday – Mickey’s Birthday Party
- Friday, November 19th – Play Monopoly Day – The Simpsons: “Brawl in the Family”
- Saturday, November 20th – Beautiful Day – Paradise Islands
- Sunday, November 21st – National Gingerbread Day – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- Monday, November 22nd – Start Your Own Country Day – The Princess Diaries 2
- Tuesday, November 23rd – Fibonacci Day – Lost Treasures of Egypt
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).