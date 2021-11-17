Hear the World’s Oldest Musical Instruments in “Overheard at National Geogtaphic”

by | Nov 17, 2021 5:04 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Recorded sound was still relatively new when Walt Disney first synchronized it to the first Mickey Mouse short released, Steamboat Willie. Patented in 1877 by Thomas Edison, recorded sound was just 63-years-old when the concert feature Fantasia was released. For context, the film turned 80 last year. I mention this because this week’s new episode of Overheard at National Geographic is about some of the first musical sounds mankind may have ever heard. Here is a recap of the fourth episode of season eight, “Ancient Orchestra.”

(Disney)

(Disney)

Host Amy Briggs is joined by podcast producer Brian Gutierrez, who is setting out on an ambitious audiophile’s dream. He’s assembling sounds from the oldest instruments found by archeologists in an effort to create a song with them that spans tens of thousands of years. The dream is realized by the end of the episode, so this is definitely one worth listening to.

An artifact from ancient Greece called the Stone of Seikilos contains a song, but it wasn’t written in modern musical notes. It’s considered the oldest piece of sheet music in existence and using a replica lyre similar to the ones made of tortoiseshell of the time, Brain was able to have it played. The lyrics include a very relatable theme to anyone who has ever lived: the brevity of life.

An archeological find from the Bronze Age in China known as the tomb of the Marquis Yi of Zeng featured a full orchestra from the era, including 65 bronze bells that included notches on them that denote where to hit with a mallet to reveal a different tone. They’re more oval than modern bells and are in the Smithsonian’s collection. These instruments date back to 433 B.C.

Around that same time in Peru, a series of temples known as Chavin where underground tunnels lead to galleries that seem to have been designed to distort noises and make them sound closer than they are. During the archeological dig, twenty complete conch shell trumpets cut specifically to make sounds were uncovered, along with many broken ones. The tones produced by the conch trumpets also match the frequency range of a duct discovered in the underground chambers.

In the Serengeti, wildlife cameraman Jahawi Bertolli was on a shoot when his crew found a unique rock that one of them recognized as an ancient gong. Archeologists believe these types of rocks, which are about four-feet in diameter and weigh around two tons, were used by ancient people to create sounds. In fact, the Hadza tribe living in the area doesn’t use them, but oral history tells of a tribe that predates them that played them. Rock gongs were also discovered in the tomb of the Marquis Yi.

The oldest man-made instrument ever discovered is made from the bone of a vulture and played like a flute. It was found in a cave in southern Germany and is dated to 40,000 years old. It’s from a time when Neanderthals and wooly mammoths still roamed the earth.

With the recorded sounds from the ancient flute, conch, rock gong, bells, and lyre, Brian Gutierrez uses modern digital music production to create a song. As he explains in the episode, we don’t know if these instruments were necessarily intended for music or just to make amplified sounds, but he also took an unconventional approach to making a song, avoiding western music conventions and adding polyrhythms. You can listen to it as the finale of the episode.

Click here to listen to Overheard at National Geographic.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed