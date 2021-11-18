Game Review: Disney Sidekicks

by | Nov 18, 2021 4:26 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Disney Sidekicks is a cooperative style family board game. Your goal is to save the hero and defeat a villain.  While several villains are at play within the game, only one must be defeated to win when that’s coupled with the sidekick rescuing the hero of their story. To do this, you’ll collect enough stars to unlock the castle locks and defeat the Villain by a series of attacks reducing the Villain’s health. Along the way, you’ll also rescue villagers and avoid castle guards, all of which sounds like a gaming experience I’m more accustomed to within a mobile game than the real world.

Gameplay is dictated primarily through a card deck while a dice roll comes into play when the villains and sidekicks battle. Each player turn consists of two phases – the Danger phase and the Action phase. In the Danger phase gameplay is directed by the card pulled from the Danger Deck. These cards increase the threat of the villains and move them around the board. In the Action Phase, Sidekicks have a variety of actions available to them whether it be to move, attack or others as they seek to rescue the trapped Heroes.

This card indicates you’ll play a Villager in the icy zone of the board, add a Villager to Gaston’s space and on either side of his piece. Then move his piece two spaces closer to Lumiere.

Game pieces are solid colored dimensional figures of the Sidekicks and Villains at odds. You can play as Timon & Pumbaa, Abu, Lumiere, Tinkerbell, as well as Sleeping Beauty’s three fairies, Flora, Fauna and Meriweather. Villains game pieces include Scar, Jafar, Gaston, Captain Hook and Maleficent. The heroes that are locked behind the castle walls are simple flat tokens.

Word of warning about this game: while gameplay is listed as under an hour, game setup, especially the first time through, can be tedious. There are numerous tiny tokens to poke out and place. In addition, each villain/sidekick has a slightly different game setup. Thankfully, upon opening the game box, there’s a link to a step by step video but if you’re playing with younger or less patient family members it would be advisable to get a majority of that setup completed before inviting the family to sit at the table to play.

Another component of the game that can make it a bit more challenging to play is that a lot of the game tokens are quite small, a bit more difficult to place for less nimble fingers, and are a  little more difficult to discern on the gameboard.

With the board game setup, I continued to read through the directions in preparation for gameplay and found I couldn’t get a firm grasp on its mechanics. As we played the game we began to better understand and at times realized we weren’t playing certain elements within the game correctly as the rounds continued. I tend to enjoy games based more on random card draws, roll of the dice, etc. than strategic games and while this game seems to lean less on strategy there are just so many elements or gameplay options that it required more thought than I enjoy in my game night. If you enjoy complex games of luck, Sidekicks might be for you. But I think it’s complicated rules will prevent it from being a hit with most younger players.  

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed