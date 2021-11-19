Celebrate National Play Monopoly Day With the New Monopoly: Disney Villains Henchmen Edition

Happy National Play Monopoly Day! That’s right, November 19th is the perfect day to gather your friends and family and start up a round of this classic board game with a Disney twist. Disney Villains Henchmen Monopoly is the latest edition of the game and features characters from The Emperor’s New Groove, Moana and more.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney Villains Henchmen Monopoly – shopDisney

When we realized that today is National Play Monopoly Day we just had to share the newest Disney version of the game with you! Disney’s iconic villains have gathered their mischievous henchmen to do their bidding and take control of everything! Do you and your team of baddies have what it takes to create a true monopoly?

Disney Villains Henchmen Monopoly Game – $36.99

How it Works:

Instead of gathering properties and building houses, you'll be building a team of villainous ne’er do wells playing Monopoly: Disney Villains Henchmen. Travelling around the gameboard, players have the opportunity to purchase contracts with various henchmen including Kronk, Sir Hiss and the Magic Mirror. Once you’ve established contracts with all the henchmen within a color zone, you can add thorny thickets or foreboding lairs to increase rent payment for others landing on the spots!

Game pieces include

Queen of Hearts ( Alice in Wonderland )

) Hades ( Hercules )

) Ursula ( The Little Mermaid )

) Tamatoa ( Moana )

) Yzma ( The Emperor's New Groove )

) Dr. Facilier (The Princess and the Frog)

How The Henchmen Version Differs from Disney Villains Version:

Among the gameplay elements that are different for Monopoly: Disney Villains Henchmen, each game piece character has unique abilities that are activated when you acquire the Flames of Power.

Community Chest has been replaced with Poison Apple cards that offer a variety of villainous gameplay options like steal coins from other players or force them to skip a turn.

Additionally when you land on a vehicle space it serves as a shortcut to any other henchman spot on the board.

More Disney Monopoly:

Monopoly: Disney Villains Henchmen is the latest addition to the variety of Disney characters versions of the popular board game. Previous versions include: