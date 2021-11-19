“Barley Necessities” Presents Sensational Seven Merchandise Selections for November 16th

Welcome back for another edition of the “Sensational Seven” segment from Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show. This week, Rebekah was inspired by the one who started it all and his forever sweetheart, Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Sensational Seven

Every week on Barely Necessities, Rebekah selects seven items loosely inspired by the unique personalities of the dwarfs. Some items will have obvious connections, others will require a bit of creativity and imagination but all of them will be fun. Ready? Let’s take a look at this week’s selections:

Sleepy

Mickey and Minnie’s poses bring back memories of waiting for Disney parades in this dreamy blue pajama set.

Mickey Mouse Knit Short Sleeve Crewneck Pajama T-Shirt

Happy

Huggably, soft plush versions of Mickey and Minnie contain a little jingle to bring a smile to your face or the face of little ones in your life.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Stuffed Animal Plush Toy Mini Jingler, 6.5 inches 2 Set

Grumpy

Morning caffeine can be an important part of keeping the morning Grumpies at bay. And this coffee mug features the modern styles of Mickey and Minnie to bring an extra dose of sunshine.

Mickey Mouse and Gang 11 oz. Mug

Dopey

Remember when Dopey’s sparkling diamond eyes. You can bring that same shimmer to your life with this Mickey and Minnie profile necklace

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Stationary Pendant Necklace by CRISLU

Sneezy

Keep the pepper safe from sensitive noses with this charming salt and pepper set featuring Mickey and Minnie’s earliest years look.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Salt and Pepper Set

Bashful

Mickey and Minnie are never shy about their love but this t-shirt showcases a subtle sign – simply walking hand in hand.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse ''Current Mood'' T-Shirt for Adults

Doc

For this last pick, we selected an item that is a foundational memory for many who visited Disney Parks in the 70s. Not only is this item a recreation of vintage trivet from Walt Disney World’s earliest days but it was also featured on souvenir bags at Disneyland and Walt Disney World in that era.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Metal Trivet – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Honorable Mentions

Mickey and Minnie gift cards for use at Disneyland, Walt Disney World or ShopDisney. Fans can find these and other designs on shopDisney and purchase them at various amounts from $25-$500. A perfect way to help someone start their Happily Ever After, celebrate a birthday, anniversary or use to splurge during a Disney vacation!

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Disney Gift Card

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Winter Skating Disney Gift Card

That’s it for this week’s Sensational Seven! For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram and head on over to our merchandise round up which features all of the topics we covered on the show. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!