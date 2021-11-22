Zzzax of Life – Episode 31: Eternals and the Best Marvel Teams

Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #31: Eternals and the Best Marvel Teams
Date: November 22, 2021
Listen
We’re back! Mack and Kyle recap four weeks of Marvel news, including all of the Disney+ Day announcements and then break down the latest MCU film, Eternals. Finally, Edith joins in as the group drafts the best Marvel teams.
Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below
Mike is a writer that has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed “nerd.”