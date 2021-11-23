New Funko Collection Features Grogu Balloon Pop! from Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and More

Thanksgiving is just days away and this year, our favorite big eared alien, Grogu will be part of the New York City’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. In celebration of the Grogu Funko Pop!-inspired balloon that will sail the sky, the company has introduced new merchandise available exclusively on Funko.com!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Grogu Balloon 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Collection – Funko

Are you ready to celebrate the massive pop culture moment of the year? We’re talking about Baby Yoda’s appearance in the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade! That’s right, the little guy is scaling up in size and will be on display for the world to see as a giant balloon in the annual T-Day event. To get fans excited for this airborne debut, Funko has released an assortment of limited-edition products for the whole family to enjoy. Let’s take a look:

Pop! Figures

Funko Tees and Hoodies

Also, as part of this specially themed parade appearance and collection, Macy’s will have other select items from Funko available for purchase at the Macy’s Herald Square location.

About the Balloon:

Together with Macy’s and in collaboration with Lucasfilm, the larger-than-life balloon will take flight at the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Featuring the character Grogu from the Disney+ Star Wars The Mandalorian, the Funko Pop!-inspired balloon will take flight down the streets of Manhattan at 41-feet high, 29-feet long and 37-feet wide.

Where to Watch the Parade:

The 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air nationwide on NBC-TV on Thursday, November 25, 2021 from 9 am to noon in all time zones.

For more information visit Macys.com/parade