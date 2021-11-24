Disney+ Watch Guide: November 24th-30th

Disney+ has lots of holiday surprises for subrscribers this week including the double-episode premiere of Marvel’s Hawkeye, the three-part documentary series The Beetles: Get Back, and holiday films and specials added to the library. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives – Wednesday, November 24th
Hawkeye – 2-Episode Premiere
“Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld.”
New Exclusives – Thursday, November 25th – Saturday, November 27th
- "Part 1" – November 25th
- “Part 2” – November 26th
- “Part 3 – November 27th
“Directed by three-time Oscar®-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson, The Beatles: Get Back is a three-part documentary series that takes audiences back in time to the band’s intimate recording sessions during a pivotal moment in music history.”
New on Disney+ – Wednesday, November 24th
National Geographic’s new documentary film about the famous adventurer who popularized sea exploration.
Three new episodes from season 5.
Season 4 of Nat geo’s show about life in Southeastern Alaska.
Two new episodes from season 4.
Season 2 of Nat Geo WILDs docuseries about the caretakers at ZooTampa at Lowry Park.
New on Disney+ – Friday, November 26th
Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
Donald Duck learns the hard way that birds should always fly south for winter in this Mickey Mouse half-hour special.
Ernest Saves Christmas
Ernest P. Worrell goes on a holiday adventure in Orlando, FL to save Christmas.
Blue Sky Animation Studios’ 2011 holiday special.
Library Highlights
25th Anniversary – 101 Dalmatians (live-action)
November 27th, 1996
- Godmothered
- Noelle
- Home Alone
- Home Alone 2
- Home Alone 3
- Home Sweet Home Alone
- The Santa Clause
- The Santa Clause 2
- The Santa Clause 3
- Jingle All the Way
- Jingle All the Way 2
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- Mickey's A Christmas Carol
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- A Christmas Carol (2009)
- Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
- Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
- Pluto’s Christmas Tree
- Santa’s Workshop
- The Small One
- Prep & Landing
- Prep & Landing: Operation: Secret Santa
- Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
- LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
- Miracle on 34th Street
- Babes in Toyland
- One Magic Christmas
- The Christmas Star
- While You Were Sleeping
- I’ll Be Home For Christmas
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
- The Search For Santa Paws
- Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
- The Ultimate Christmas Present
- Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!
- ‘Twas the Night
- Full-Court Miracle
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- Snowglobe
- The Mistle-Tones: A Musical
- Life-Size 2
- Three Days
- Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
This Week’s Holidays
Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!
- Wednesday, November 24th – National Jukebox Day – Sister Act
- Thursday, November 25th – Thanksgiving – Cheaper by the Dozen
- Friday, November 26th – Good Grief Day – The Peanuts Movie
- Saturday, November 27th – National Native American Heritage Day – Buffalo Dreams
- Sunday, November 28th – Red Planet Day – Roving Mars
- Monday, November 29th – The Start of Hanukkah – Puppy for Hanukkah
- Tuesday, November 30th – Perpetual Youth Day – Tuck Everlasting
