Disney+ Watch Guide: November 24th-30th

Disney+ has lots of holiday surprises for subrscribers this week including the double-episode premiere of Marvel’s Hawkeye, the three-part documentary series The Beetles: Get Back, and holiday films and specials added to the library. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, November 24th

Hawkeye – 2-Episode Premiere

“Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld.”

New Exclusives – Thursday, November 25th – Saturday, November 27th

The Beatles: Get Back

"Part 1" – November 25th

“Part 2” – November 26th

“Part 3 – November 27th

“Directed by three-time Oscar®-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson, The Beatles: Get Back is a three-part documentary series that takes audiences back in time to the band’s intimate recording sessions during a pivotal moment in music history.”

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, November 24th

Becoming Cousteau

National Geographic’s new documentary film about the famous adventurer who popularized sea exploration.

PJ Masks

Three new episodes from season 5.

Port Protection Alaska

Season 4 of Nat geo’s show about life in Southeastern Alaska.

Puppy Dog Pals

Two new episodes from season 4.

Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa

Season 2 of Nat Geo WILDs docuseries about the caretakers at ZooTampa at Lowry Park.

New on Disney+ – Friday, November 26th

Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

Donald Duck learns the hard way that birds should always fly south for winter in this Mickey Mouse half-hour special.

Ernest Saves Christmas

Ernest P. Worrell goes on a holiday adventure in Orlando, FL to save Christmas.

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

Blue Sky Animation Studios’ 2011 holiday special.

Library Highlights

25th Anniversary – 101 Dalmatians (live-action)

November 27th, 1996

Happy Holidays Collection

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now