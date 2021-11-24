levitra 5mg prix cialis gold propecia 0.5 mg results tadalafil canada online

Holiday Shopping: Save on Toys, Plush and More with Black Friday Deals on shopDisney

by | Nov 24, 2021 1:24 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

If you want to be the hero of the holidays this year, shopDisney is your ultimate destination with their incredible selection of gifts for the whole family. What’s more, this week they’re offering guests great savings as part of their limited time Black Friday deals.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Black Friday Deals – shopDisney

Holiday shopping is in full swing and you don’t want to miss the latest deals from shopDisney! As part of the Black Friday shopping week, guests can stock up on magical toys, clothing and more all discounted to meet every budget.  

Ornaments Starting at $18

One of the best traditions this time of year is decorating the Christmas tree and for that you need ornaments! Disney’s Sketchbook and Figural Ornament collections feature a wide variety of characters and moments from your favorite films. Whether adding to your ever growing collection, or acquiring your very first Disney decoration, bring home the magic with these adorable ornaments.

Stitch Figural Ornament – Lilo & Stitch

Luca and Alberto Sketchbook Ornament

Cars Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 15th Anniversary – Limited Release

Raya Sketchbook Ornament – Raya and the Last Dragon

$28 Talking Action Figures

What toys do the kids want most this year? Action figures! Even better are talking action figures like these awesome Star Wars and Marvel toys. From the galaxy far, far away to Earth’s mightiest heroes, you’re kids can enjoy endless hours of fun creating epic battles, team ups and more with these figures.

Wolverine Talking Action Figure

Spider-Man Miles Morales Talking Action Figure

Boba Fett Talking Action Figure – 13 1/2'' – Star Wars

$15 Classic Dolls

Opposite of the action figure route are Classic Dolls that will inspire the fashion guru in your child. Disney Princesses (and Tinker Bell) are sure to delight the youngest fans and inspire creative play.

Ariel Wedding Classic Doll – The Little Mermaid – 11 1/2''

Tinker Bell Classic Doll – Peter Pan – 10''

Merida Classic Doll – Brave – 11 1/2''

Elsa Classic Doll – Frozen 2 – 11 1/2''

Plush Starting at $14

I don’t know about you, but I believe that everyone needs a cuddly pal and there’s just something extra special about Disney plushes. From miniature buddies that are perfect for play to the comfort of the weighted plush, naptime, travel and first time sleepovers are always easier with a Disney friend.

Machiavelli Plush – Luca – Small 7''

Pua Weighted Plush – Moana – Medium 14''

Queen Anna Plush Doll – Frozen 2 – Medium – 18''

Chewbacca Cuddleez Plush – Star Wars – Large 22''

Sleepwear Starting at $16

Contrary to popular belief (just kidding I made this up), bedtime doesn’t have to be a bore! Bring the party to pajama time with fun sleepwear shirts and separates for kids.

Grogu Pajama and Pillow Set for Boys – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Minnie Mouse Nightshirt for Girls

Buzz Lightyear and Woody PJ PALS for Kids – Toy Story

Jack Skellington Sweatpants for Adults – The Nightmare Before Christmas

 
 
