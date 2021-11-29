Zzzax of Life – Episode 32: Hawkeye (“Never Meet Your Heroes” and “Hide and Seek”) and Marvel Thanksgiving Guests

Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #32: Hawkeye (“Never Meet Your Heroes” and “Hide and Seek”) and Marvel Thanksgiving Guests
Date: November 29, 2021
Listen
We’re back! Mack and Kyle recap four weeks of Marvel news and then break down the first two episodes of Disney+’s Hawkeye. Finally, Jess joins in as the group drafts Marvel characters to invite to Thanksgiving.
Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below
Mike is a writer that has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed “nerd.”