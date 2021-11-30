4K/Blu-Ray Review: Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

It’s rare for a non-sequel to take the top spot at the domestic box office these days, but Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings did just that. The first adaptation of the Marvel Comics character, the film not only reinvigorated theatrical exhibition in a year of direct-to-streaming releases, but also became a critical triumph. And now it’s here for fans to own with a selection of bonus features you can’t find anywhere else.

Shaun (Simu Liu) lives a fairly normal life in San Francisco working as a valet driver alongside his best friend Katie (Awkwafina, Raya and the Last Dragon). But when he’s attacked one day for a necklace his late mother gave him as a child, he has to return to the life he left behind and reveal his true identity, Shang-Chi. With a fearsome father who controls the legendary ten rings and an estranged sister, saving the world will require a lot more than just excellent fighting skills.

Full of Chinese mythology and folklore inspirations, Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is culturally specific while also depicting a main character who straddles the line between cultures and worlds. Funny and fast-paced with some of the coolest fight sequences since the heyday of Jackie Chan, it’s the kind of film you want to watch over and over again. And with connections to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe and Phase 4, it’s a true must-see.

While Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is already streaming on Disney+, there are more than a few reasons why owning the film may be worth your while. Picture quality can’t fluctuate with your internet speed, so having the film on Ultra-HD or Blu-Ray ensures consistent picture quality in addition to higher quality audio options (7.1 surround sound) that aren’t available on the streaming version. On top of that, the home video release include bonus features that aren’t currently on Disney+, including an audio commentary that likely never will be.

Bonus Features

Building a Legacy (8:53) – Director Destin Daniel Cretton and the cast explore the making of this film in this condensed version of the Disney+ Shang-Chi episode of Marvel Studios Assembled .

. Family Ties (7:28) – Kevin Feige and the cast explore the originals of the Ten Rings and Shang-Chi’s family lineage.

Gag Reel (2:10) – From flubbed lines and missed queues to intentional goofs, this gag reel is hilarious.

Deleted Scenes (14:23) – 11 deleted scenes are presented in non-sequential order, most without final lighting or effects. They’re Waiting Take a Shot Apology I’m Here Pep Talk Greatness Escape Tunnel Two Sons Postcard Just Friends Do It Yourself

Audio Commentary (2:12:20) – Director/co-writer Destin Daniel Cretton and co-writer Dave Callaham lead an insightful conversation about the making of the film, pointing out a few Easter Eggs along the way.

Audio Options

The 4K UHD release includes a Dolby Atmos mix in addition to 2.0 descriptive audio and 7.1 Spanish and 5.1 French. On Blu-Ray, the Dolby Atmos mix is replaced by a DTS-HDMA 7.1 mix and all other audio options are the same, except the Spanish mix is in 5.1.

Packaging & Design

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrives on 4K Ultra-HD in a standard black Blu-Ray case. The initial pressing includes a slipcover (o-sleeve) that is embossed and features a holofoil effect. Disc art is afforded to the 4K disc while the Blu-Ray has the standard blue color and white font. Discs are housed on either side of the interior with two inserts: a Movies Anywhere digital copy code and a flier for Disney Movie Club that emphasizes Marvel Studios films.

There aren’t any previews on the discs. The main menu for the Blu-Ray starts with the Extras menu already open. The menu features a static image of Shang-Chi with animated smoke effects around the rings behind him set to score from the film.

Final Thoughts

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the best films of the year. While streaming it on Disney+ is always an option, owning it on 4K UHD or Blu-Ray ensures excellent consistent picture and audio quality in addition to offering bonus features, including an audio commentary, that aren’t available elsewhere.



