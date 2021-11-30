Make Your Valentine’s Day Extra Sweet with New Disney and Star Wars Loungefly Collections

Ok, I know it’s a bit early to start thinking about Valentine’s Day, but when Loungefly introduces their upcoming collections, it’s time to start planning your wardrobe. Welcome the year 2022 with adorable Disney bags showcasing Mickey and Minnie, and everyone’s favorite alien, Grogu aka The Child. New pre-orders are available now on Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney Valentine’s Day Loungefly – Entertainment Earth

Grogu

Whether you have a love for the cutest species in the galaxy or an iconic partnership that’s as classic as Mickey and Minnie, these accessories are the perfect addition to your holiday celebration. For Star Wars fans there’s a Mandalorian-inspired collection featuring Grogu (The Child). Our little green pal shares a variety of expressions on a light pink bag or wallet dotted with hearts.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu Valentines Mini-Backpack – $75.00

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu Valentines Zip-Around Wallet – $40.00

Mickey and Minnie

As for the most popular mice on the planet, Minnie Mouse gives her polka dots a heart makeover on some fashionable ears and a crossbody bag, and she still has time to spend with her beloved beau Mickey.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Heart Hands Mini-Backpack – $75.00

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Heart Hands Flap Wallet – $40.00

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Valentines Ears Headband – $30.00

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Valentines Crossbody Purse – $65.00