TV Review: “Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas” Offers Holiday Fun for All Ages

Disney Junior delivers another strong holiday special with Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas which is filled with the joy and magic you would expect when Disney meets Christmas. While the show is part of the Disney Junior Mickey Mouse franchise, it’s also the perfect holiday treat for children of all ages.

While the show features Mickey and Minnie in the title, the special features large parts for all of the sensational six, plus Cuckoo-Loca. Through a series of mishaps, our friends end up across the globe on Christmas Eve. They will need to hope that the magic of the Christmas star can find a way to reunite them so they may enjoy the holiday together. While you may be able to figure out what happens, you can’t understate the fun and joy of the journey.

The voice cast is exceptional, as one might expect, but it’s relative newcomer Kaitlyn Robrock as Minnie that really shines. She is able to capture the heart, joy, comedy, and drama in a way that would make Russi Taylor proud. There is no question that the future of Minnie is in very good hands.

We are also treated to some more Disney Junior song gems with Beau Black, credited as one of the writers as well as the producer. His work on several Disney Junior series is the franchise’s secret weapon, as they are catchy and accessible while still being enjoyable by parents. That he has been able to deliver for Disney Junior for so many years and still knock it out of the park is particularly impressive.

Another fun element of the show is the design. The attention to detail across the various settings is spectacular. Subtle nods to the characters’ legacy will be appreciated by longtime fans, while enriching the overall viewing experience. I never thought I would say that I need to watch a Disney Junior show twice to make sure I caught it all, but that is the case here.

The holidays are a time for nostalgia and unadulterated glee. Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas may be the Disney equivalent of a Hallmark movie, but that is exactly what the doctor ordered. Spending time with familiar friends in a familiar set-up is perfect to bring a smile to your face. Whether you are enjoying with your family, or just reliving your own fond memories, I fully recommend checking the special out to get your holidays off on the right foot.

Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas will debut on Friday, December 3rd at 7/6c on Disney Junior. It will be also be streaming that same day on Disney+.