TV Review: Will Smith Plays Host to Nature’s Wonders in “Welcome to Earth” on Disney+

by | Dec 1, 2021 9:12 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

In the heyday of variety shows, the commonality was that they all had a host, special guests with unique talents, and sometimes a theme that united them all. Rather than a soundstage in Studio City, if such a show was coming to you from planet Earth in the Milky Way galaxy, it might look something like Welcome to Earth. On the surface, this National Geographic series may not have a lot in common with The Ed Sullivan Show, but it has a host in Will Smith, special guests in the form of National Geographic Explorers, and dazzling performers from nature itself.

(National Geographic for Disney+/Kyle Christy)

(National Geographic for Disney+/Kyle Christy)

Named after a line Will Smith said in Independence Day, Welcome to Earth takes the Fresh Prince out of his comfort zone through six adventures. The star goes from playing an action hero on film to really living that life, going to the depths of the ocean, the edge of volcanoes, and traversing a frozen glacier. He’s not going it alone, accompanied by experts in each field who open his eyes to nature’s miracles, which researchers are still learning about.

From the title, you might assume that Welcome to Earth plays like a user guide for aliens, but rest assured it’s made for terrestrial lifeforms. With such diverse fields of scientific exploration available through the National Geographic Explorers that serve as Will Smith’s hosts, even professional scientists and educators are likely to learn something new while also having a good time.

With Will Smith’s charismatic personality, it’s easy to get sucked into the charm and appeal of Welcome to Earth. But the real star is planet Earth herself and the experts that show her to the entertainer. Marine biologist Diva Amon shows off bioluminescent life deep in the ocean, engineer Albert Lin speeds up and slows down time to show just how much Earth moves on any given day, blind mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer shows off a place on earth where sound can be felt before it can be heard, and many other fascinating wonders.

(National Geographic for Disney+/Bragi Þór Jósefsson)

(National Geographic for Disney+/Bragi Þór Jósefsson)

Welcome to Earth perfectly encapsulates National Geographic’s mission and the diversity of projects funded by the society. If you trust Will Smith to entertain you through his movies and music, then you should trust him and National Geographic, one of the world’s most reputable brands, to entertain and educate you. It’s like Proscuitto and melon, or cheddar cheese and apple pie, two things that you wouldn’t think go together, but pair perfectly.

I give Welcome to Earth 5 out of 5 Star Wars references.

Welcome to Earth premieres Wednesday, December 8th on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed