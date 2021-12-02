EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Returns

by | Dec 2, 2021 2:58 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

After the past few months (you know, like 21 of them), walking into EPCOT for the holiday season is a reminder of what was and will be again. Last year, while we had a “Taste of” the holidays, there is nothing like an EPCOT celebration and that has returned in full force for 2021 — including my favorite holiday tradition: the Candlelight Processional. If you have never been to EPCOT during this time of the year, it is more alive than you will ever see it. With storytellers and musical acts all around the World Showcase, you are sure to find at least one act that would even make the meanest of Grinch's heart grow three sizes.

EPCOT has always been my favorite of the Disney Parks for this time of the year thanks to all of the activity, music, and food! During this festival, the chefs have put a little extra magic in the Holiday Kitchens with amazing dishes from all over the world located around the World Showcase lagoon, including returning favorites like the Pastrami on Rye, Slow Roasted Turkey, and everyone's favorite Holiday Cookie Stroll. Plus, a new fire-roasted chestnuts and cinnamon-glazed almonds and cashews at the Chestnuts and Good Cheer Holiday Kitchen that you will swear has to be right next door due to the amazing aroma that seems to encompass all of the park.

As much as some guests try to deny it, EPCOT is not just about the food — there are also some amazing attractions. They also get some love during the Festival of the Holidays, including Figment getting his own “ugly sweater” and Living with the Land getting some extra sparkle with the Merry and Bright Nights with a new holiday based spiel for 2021.

No trip around World Showcase would be complete without stopping by and telling Santa what you want for Christmas when you visit his spot in the American Adventure.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays really has grown out of the storytellers of the past to include one of the most uplifting musical acts, JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Seasons. This group has become a mainstay of the festival with music celebrating both Christmas and Kwanzaa, it is no wonder why they are the first group you encounter as you approach World Showcase Lagoon.

I could talk for days about how much I love this festival, but instead, I’ll just add a link here to watch more of the videos to help put you in the holiday spirit. But I do have to share my favorite part of this time of the year: the Candlelight Processional, with its origins dating back to Walt and Disneyland. Of all the things I missed over the past year, it was this. And while this may not be the full show, I think you will get the feels from what I did keep in and hopefully encourage you to book your own trip before the end of the year or maybe a gift for next year.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays runs through December 30th.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed