Castle DunBroch from “Brave” Now Available in the Disney Castle Collection

Fans of Pixar’s Brave will be delighted at the next palace to be featured in the Disney Castle Collection: Castle DunBroch. Merida’s royal home has been recreated in miniature detail and makes a beautiful display piece.

Castle DunBroch – Disney Castle Collection

For the next palace in the collection, we’re traveling to the Scottish Highlands and Castle DunBroch—the home of Princess Merida from Brave. This castle features a cylindrical main tower with smaller round turrets attached on the sides, and each window displays a long red banner bearing the symbol of the family’s Clan.

Along with the light-up figurine, the collection also includes an ornament, journal, hinged pin, and 1000 piece jigsaw puzzle. Items are limited to 5 per person, except for the Ornaments which are limited to 1 per person.

Merida Castle Puzzle by Ravensburger – Brave – Disney Castle Collection – Limited Release – $24.99

Fans can learn more about these items on shopDisney and can view the castle in their home with the Augmented Reality experience on mobile.

Series 9 is the second to last castle in the collection and is available now on shopDisney.