4K/Blu-Ray Review: “Ron’s Gone Wrong” is a Fun Family Film Just in Time for the Holidays

The debut animated feature from Locksmith Animation, Ron’s Gone Wrong, arrives on home video on December 6th, just in time for the holidays. Released by 20th Century Studios, the film was the first major family movie to debut exclusively in theaters last October. While families may not have turned out in terms of box office numbers, the film was well reviewed (80% on Rotten Tomatoes) and audiences loved it (A rating on Cinemascore). And now, families can check it out from the comfort of their homes thanks to the home video release.

Every kid has a B*Bot except Barney, who doesn’t fit in at school. When his dad and grandma pull strings to get Barney the expensive high tech best friend, he is thrilled. But things don’t go exactly as planned when Barney meets his B*Bot named Ron.

Ron’s Gone Wrong combines the cool factor of a toy that can do pretty much anything with the discovery that Barney got a lemon. Zach Galifinakis voices the titular robot, embewing Ron with both heart and humor. But underneath the veneer of the bright world isa touching story about friendship.

Full of fun Marvel and Star Wars Easter Eggs, Ron’s Gone Wrong comes to Blu-Ray and 4K Ultra-HD a week ahead of its digital and streaming release.

Bonus Features

A Boy and His B*Bot: When Jack Met Zach (3:51) – Actors Jack Dylan Grazer and Zach Galifianakis meet each other during a recording session for the film and take time out to talk about what their B*Bots would learn about them.

Making Ron Right (16:23) – Director Jean-Philippe Vine, producers and LockSmith co-founders Sarah Smith and Julie Lockhart, and members of the creative team and cast talk about the inspiration behind the film and reveal how it was made.

Theatrical Trailer (2:02) – The original trailer for Ron’s Gone Wrong acts like a commercial for a real B*Bot.

Video

The 4K presentation shines with a bold color spectrum. B*Bots change colors to match the personality of their owner, so this is a film where you want to experience the full color spectrum if you have a 4K TV. In terms of detail, Ron’s Gone Wrong has a stylized world and characters that isn’t rich in details the way a Pixar project would be, allowing the Blu-Ray transfer to yield a similar level of clarity with a more compressed color field.

Audio

The 4K disc includes a Dolby Atmos mix that makes excellent use of the rear speakers and subwoofer. Additional audio options include French, Spanish and Japanese in 7.1 surround. The Blu-Ray includes a 7.1 English track and 5.1 French and Spanish. Both discs also include a stereo English audio description option.

Packaging & Design

The 4K/Blu-Ray Ultimate Collector’s Edition release comes in a standard black 4K case with disc holders on both sides. Inserts include a Movies Anywhere digital copy code (available to redeem starting December 15th) and a flier for Disney Movie Club. A slipcover is included in the initial pressing.

The menu features an animated Ron in the center set to score from the film. The Blu-Ray disc automatically opens the Extras menu. There are no ads on either disc.

Final Thoughts

Ron’s Gone Wrong may not have found a big audience in theaters, but it’s sure to be a hit on home video and streaming. It’s a fun film for the whole family with a heartwarming universal message.

