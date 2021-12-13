Deliver Magic All Year Long with Disney Home Essentials and Housewarming Gifts

Whether you are hosting friends and family, cooking up treats for the annual fundraising efforts or eagerly awaiting your family secret recipe holiday favorite – over the next month, the kitchen will be a focal point of activity.
Consider bringing some Disney magic into your home kitchen or perhaps as a gift in appreciation for your host with these home essentials featuring hidden Mickeys, Tinker Bell, Cinderella’s mice pals – Gus & Jaq, Mary Poppins or the Disney castle.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
Trivets
Towels
Mickey Mouse Cupcake Kitchen Towel
Tinker Bell Floral Kitchen Towel – Peter Pan | shopDisney
Cinderella's Friends Kitchen Towel | shopDisney
Mary Poppins Penguins Kitchen Towel | shopDisney
Fantasyland Castle Kitchen Towel – Disney Homestead Collection | shopDisney
Baking Essentials
Mickey Mouse Cupcake Potholder | shopDisney
Tinker Bell Floral Oven Mitt – Peter Pan | shopDisney
Mickey Mouse Cupcake Apron for Kids | shopDisney
Mary Poppins Penguins Apron for Adults | shopDisney
Cinderella's Friends Apron for Adults | shopDisney
Spending more than $75 (pre-tax) on shopDisney? Don’t forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC to take advantage of free shipping all year long! And as a friendly reminder if you’re hoping for Christmas delivery of your items with standard shipping, be sure to order by December 17th!
