The Sweep Spot Ep. #324 – Walt’s Disneyland Author Marcy Carriker Smothers

Marcy Carriker Smothers returns to talk about her latest book, Walt’s Disneyland. Her admiration for Walt Disney is clear in our discussion. Plus, we catch up on current events at the Disneyland Resort, as always.

We have authored two books: Cleaning The Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless and Cleaning The Kingdom: Night, Day, Past and Present. For more information and to order books, visit our official website: http://www.TheSweepSpot.com