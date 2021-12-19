Orlando Escape Game The Bureau Opens Incredible New Alien-Themed Game

by | Dec 19, 2021 2:48 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

The multiverse is a hot topic these days and The Bureau is inviting you to help save it. The premier escape game in Orlando, The Bureau has just opened a fourth game and this one s out of this world. UFO: Go For Launch tasks players with the job of helping an alien visitor to find his way back home.

The Bureau is a different kind of escape game. The experience begins the moment you open the front door and step into the lobby of a seemingly ordinary travel agency. However, once you get your briefing, things get taken to a whole new level.

The Bureau currently feature four different games: Lab at Loch Ness, Dr. Braingood, Puppet Heist: The Hand of Life and the newly opened UFO: Go For Launch. Each one is completely unique and features some challenging puzzles and fantastic sets and effects.

All of that gets taken up a notch with UFO: Go For Launch, which changes what you think of an escape game. Players investigate the mysterious disappearance of a popular podcaster after an alien craft crash-landed in her backyard. Without giving away any of the secrets, I’ll just say that players have to follow the clues she left behind (while getting some help from her fans) to help get this alien back home.

And this is just one of The Bureau’s four games. In addition to helping an alien to get home, you can also steal an ancient relic with a lovable puppet, stop a supervillain from destroying the planet and save the species of the creature of Loch Ness. Once you become an operative of The Bureau and receive your mission, you become immersed in this unique task.

What sets The Bureau apart from other escape games is the incredible theatrics. You’re not simply being told a story and asked to solve some puzzles. You are entering an immersive environment and becoming a part of the story yourself. Each experience is capped off with an epic finale, so be sure not to miss what’s happening around you once the game is finished.

And the experience doesn’t stop once you leave your mission. Players can stick around in the themed lounge, take photos with some amazing set pieces and take advantage of the bar, which serves beer and wine as well as coffee, water and sodas.

The Bureau is located on International Drive, near Universal Orlando Resort. Those looking to step off property and explore the multiverse can easily do so by checking out these unforgettable escape games. You can book your experience at The Bureau online here and become an operative now. Or, if you’re looking for the perfect gift, you can purchase gift cards so your friends and family can enjoy these fantastic experiences themselves.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed