Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 88: George Lucas: A Life with Brian Jay Jones (Season 2 Finale)

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #88: George Lucas: A Life with Brian Jay Jones (Season 2 Finale)
Date: December 23rd, 2021 (interview recorded December 7th, intro recorded December 20th)
Listen
Topics
In the second season finale of “Who’s the Bossk?”, biographer Brian Jay Jones (author of 2016’s George Lucas: A Life) joins host Mike Celestino for a discussion of Lucasfilm’s past, present, and future in honor of the company’s 50th anniversary.
Subscribe
Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.