Disney+ Watch Guide: December 29th – January 4th

It’s the end of 2021 on Disney+ and the streamer has served up its first episode of the new Star Wars series, The Book of Boba Fett. When it comes to new additions this week, it feels like Disney+ is on a diet, but aren’t we all at this time of year? Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, December 22nd

The Book of Boba Fett – “Chapter 1”

“The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, December 29th

The Ghost And Molly McGee

Episodes 6-10 are now streaming.

New on Disney+ – Friday, December 31st

80s Top Ten

Rob Lowe hosts this National Geographic documentary series highlighting the decade that made him famous.

