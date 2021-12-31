Disney Moments to Help Ring in 2022

Are you looking for a more magical way to ring in 2022? Check out this list of fun Disney moments including — movies, shows and pre-show videos from some of your favorite Disney attractions — that you can ring in the new year in a humorous way as long as you start it at just the right moment!

The Incredibles

If you start watching The Incredibles at 10:27:57 PM on New Years Eve, Frozone will yell "Honey, where is my supersuit?!" at the stroke of midnight to ring in the New Year!

Happily Ever After

If you start this video of Happily Ever After at Walt Disney World at 11:42:37 PM, you can start 2022 off with Tinkerbell flying from Cinderella Castle and enjoy the finale of the fireworks!

Soarin’

If you start this video of the Soarin pre-show at 11:57:42 PM, you can ring in the new year with Patrick giving you a thumbs up and saying “Nice Work, Pal.”

Iron Man 3

If you start watching Iron Man 3 at exactly 11:55:50 PM on New Year’s Eve the clock in the real world will hit midnight at exactly the same time as it does in the movie, so you can celebrate the New Year with Tony Stark.

If you start watching Iron Man 3 at exactly 11:55:50 pm on New Year’s Eve the clock in the real world will hit midnight at exactly the same time as it does in the movie, so you can celebrate the New Year with Tony Stark. pic.twitter.com/2P03ExbIGz — Taylor (@TaylorTrueFacts) December 20, 2017

Dinosaur

If you start this video of the Dinosaur! pre-show at 11:56:57 PM, you can start the new year with Dr. Seeker saying “Trust me, what could go wrong?”

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (x2)

If you start Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith at 11:02:48 PM on New Year's Eve, Obi-Wan Kenobi will say, "hello there" at the stroke of midnight.

If you happen to start a little late to miss Obi-Wan, you still have time to start Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith at 11:13:51 PM to hear The Senate share the tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise. What a beautiful story to start off 2022!

Flight of Passage

If you start the pre-show video of Flight of Passage at Animal Kingdom at 11:56:57 PM, you can ring in the New Year to Dr. Stevens telling you to “Uh… fly.” your way into 2022.

High School Musical

If you start High School Musical at exactly 11:53:24 PM on December 31st, you will be able to ring the new year in at the exact same time as Troy and Gabriella!