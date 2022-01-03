Zzzax of Life – Episode 37: Spider-Man: No Way Home and Actors We Want in the MCU

Topics

In both our season finale and our first episode of 2022, Mack and Kyle look ahead to the most anticipated projects of the year and break down the blockbuster film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Finally, Tony joins in as the group drafts actors they want to see in the MCU.