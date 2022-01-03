Zzzax of Life – Episode 37: Spider-Man: No Way Home and Actors We Want in the MCU

Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #37: Spider-Man: No Way Home and Actors We Want in the MCU
Date: January 3, 2022
Topics
In both our season finale and our first episode of 2022, Mack and Kyle look ahead to the most anticipated projects of the year and break down the blockbuster film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Finally, Tony joins in as the group drafts actors they want to see in the MCU.
Mike is a writer that has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed “nerd.”