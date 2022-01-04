Laughing With You, Not At You – How “Abbott Elementary” Carefully Reflects the Lives of Public School Teachers

by | Jan 4, 2022 5:53 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

“My favorite comedies have been mockumentaries,” Quinta Brunson explained about her new show, Abbott Elementary, a mockumentary about public school teachers in Philadelphia. The ABC sitcom premiered on December 7th with a single episode and returns on its regular night and time on Tuesday, January 4th, at 9/8c. “What I love the most about the format is it gives an opportunity for the audience to build a different relationship with the characters. I think teachers deserve that.”

(ABC/Raymond Liu)

(ABC/Raymond Liu)

“My mom was a teacher too in D.C. public schools, and so I recognized a whole lot of what was going on and it's just a great setup,” shared Lisa Ann Walter, who plays Melissa, one of Quinta’s teaching colleagues on the show. “What I said to her at the very beginning, after I read the script and laughed and cried at the pilot episode, is there is nothing that these teachers do that you don't support because everything they do is for the kids.”

It was important that the show not make fun of what teachers go through in an underfunded public school environment, but fit also finds humor in the situations. “It takes place in a city like Philadelphia that is truly an urban city that is faced with real challenges,” actress Sheryl Lee Ralph added, who plays Barbara Howard. Quinta’s character Janine looks up to and idolizes Barbara in the series. “I really think with Quinta being a product of the Philadelphia school system, you get a lot of honesty that is in there. But we want people to laugh, we want people to enjoy the fact that, wow, maybe we really do need to pay attention to what's taking place in our schools, because if we did, maybe some of these things wouldn't be happening.”

“Even while we're shooting, a lot of the times the kids can't really differentiate the fact that we're just actors and we have actually no power over them and we're not actually teacher,” joked Tyler James Williams, who plays Gregory Eddie. “I think there's a fair amount of healthy shame that goes into enjoying this show, of understanding what you probably put your teachers through. But I think that's kind of what the key is, especially after the last year we went through. We kind of forget at times the work that goes into being a teacher outside of just educating. When we brought the kids home and everyone had the school from home, you very quickly saw a lot of people going, ‘Please take my children from me.’ And that's what we do. We hand the lives and the minds of our kids over to these people in the hopes that they can help be the village that makes them functional adults.”

For as grounded in reality as Abbott Elementary is, it actually started as a potential animated series. “We were looking to do something together because Quinta had starred in a pilot that we did for The CW that just ended after the pilot,” revealed executive producer Patrick Schumacker. “And she had pitched us this show as an animated show because we were doing Harley. And it was purely a function of everyone's time… Quinta's like, ‘I can do a voice on it. I can create the show, but I'm doing some other stuff that just, I don't have the bandwidth.’ And for whatever reason, that didn't go anywhere.” After reconnecting two years later, Quinta and Patrick revisited the idea, this time as a live-action series.

In the end, the goal of Abbott Elementary is to entertain and make viewers laugh. But Quinta Brunson hopes that it can also start conversations that can have a real impact on the state of public education. “What we want to do is say, look at these people who do the job anyway,” she shared. “How can we support them further? How can we take a look at our school system and say it shouldn't be this way anymore? In the meantime, like my mother, who was a teacher, these people are going to do the job. Nothing can stop them.”

New episodes of Abbott Elementary air on Tuesdays at 9/8c on ABC. Past episodes are streaming on Hulu and on-demand.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed