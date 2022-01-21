“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Sonia Sotomayor, Rachel Lindsay and More to Appear Week of January 24th

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. ABC

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of January 24th-28th:

Monday, January 24 Tabitha Brown ( Tab Time ) Ginger Zee Cast and creator of As We See It

Tuesday, January 25 – The Dangers of Tracking Devices Daytime exclusive: Brooks Nader ( Sports Illustrated swimsuit model) shares story about being tracked Mother wants answers following daughter’s death weeks after a tracking device was found on her car An expert gives advice on what to look out for and how to watch your back

Wednesday, January 26 Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor ( Just Help! How to Build a Better World ) Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo ( Miss Me with That: Hot Takes, Helpful Tidbits, and a Few Hard Truths ) Rodney Atkins and Rose Falcon

Thursday, January 27 “Let’s Get Lit” with young adult authors: Jason Reynolds Chloe Gong Tahereh Mafi Ayana Gray

Friday, January 28 Darryl McDaniels ( Darryl’s Dream ) Jay Glazer ( Unbreakable ) Men who wear their hearts on their sleeves



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Tamron Hall and Candi Carter and Carter serves as showrunner. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.