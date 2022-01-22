Film Review: Riley Stearns’ “Dual” Throws Away its Shot

by | Jan 22, 2022 8:06 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Karen Gillan takes on Karen Gillan in Dual, a twisted drama from the mind of director and screenwriter Riley Stearns. Premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, the story is seemingly based on a Google search result for the difference between “Dual” and “Duel,” forming a narrative around the answer. It should therefore come as no surprise that it includes both definitions in the form of a duplicated person and a fight to the death.

(Courtesy of Sundance Institute)

(Courtesy of Sundance Institute)

Set in a future where technology feels oddly regressive, Sarah (Karen Gillan, Guardians of the Galaxy) leads a bland existence of dodging calls from her mother and not quite connecting with her long-distance boyfriend Peter (Beulah Koale). When she is diagnosed with a terminal illness, she elects to have a “Replacement” created, a clone that will learn how to be her and take her place when she passes. But after Sarah’s double gets involved with Peter and her mother, Sarah learns that she is in remission, further complicating the situation.

Dual takes a potentially interesting premise and avoids having any fun with it. We are welcomed into this drab world with a televised duel to the death, casually explained away by a rule that replacements can only be created for a terminally ill individual. If the original person overcomes their illness, the clone will be “Decommissioned” (destroyed). But if the replacement has been living in the world long enough, they can petition to keep their life, in which case the original person could be the one to die. The decision is settled by a televised duel, which is where Sarah finds herself heading.

Characters have almost no development, giving the actors little to work with. Outside of the two people Sarah interacts with, her personality is developed in such a way that we know she likes Mexican food and has feelings of insecurity about her body. The dialogue feels unnatural, leading to robotic performances across the board. Karen Gillan and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) do their best to add some charm to their characters, but more needed to happen narratively to fix these issues. Dual was also made in Finland and utilized locals to fill in supporting roles, leading to a peculiar mix of accents for a film set in the United States.

Perhaps the biggest upset with Dual is that it spends most of its 95-minute runtime building up a literal clone war, only to deny you the satisfaction of seeing it. It’s an independent film with a low budget so you aren’t expecting much of a spectacle, but when the opening sequence is ten times more exciting than the film’s climax, you can’t help but scratch your head in confusion. Everything about the film feels like a letdown.

I give Dual 1.5 out of 5 stars.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed