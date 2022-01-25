The Sweep Spot Ep. #326 – Disneyland Night Custodial 1971-1984 with Chuck Vaughn

Chuck Vaughn joins us to talk about his time being an hourly cast member, and then a Supervisor, in Disneyland Night Custodial from 1971 to 1984. His stories include training Tokyo Disneyland opening cast members and a special assignment at Imagineering.

We have authored two books: Cleaning The Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless and Cleaning The Kingdom: Night, Day, Past and Present.

The Sweep Spot is a podcast with full episodes every two weeks, focusing on the Disneyland Resort. Lynn Barron and Ken Pellman, former Disneyland Day Custodial Foremen are your hosts.



