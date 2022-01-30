What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming – January 30th – February 5th

The arrival of February brings some major television events to viewers, starting with Black History Month specials on ABC. The world’s eyes will be turned to Beijing with the kickoff of the Winter Olympics and sports fans can tune in across multiple NBCUniversal channels and streaming platforms. Nature lovers may find themselves distracted by the return of Big Cat Week on Nat Geo WILD. There’s a lot to check out this week, but we’ll start with my top 5.

Top 5 of the Week

Big Cat Week When: January 30th-February 3rd on Nat Geo WILD What: A week-long celebration of big cats, including 6 brand-new specials and returning fan favorites.

Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl When: Monday, January 31st at 10/9c on NBC What: A tribute to the incomparable Betty White featuring President Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli, Cher, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Anthony Mackie, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Tracy Morgan, Jean Smart, Mary Steenburgen, and more.

Pam & Tommy When: Wednesday, February 2nd on Hulu What: Lily James, Sebastian Stan, and Seth Rogan star in this limited series about the sex tape leak of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Murderville When: Thursday, February 3rd on Netflix What: A crime comedy starring Will Arnett and full of celebrity guest stars including Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, and Sharon Stone.

Beijing Winter Olympics When: February 2nd-20th on NBC Peacock What: The world will be watching as athletes from around the world determine who takes home the gold in Beijing, kicking off with a spectacular opening ceremony on Friday, February 4th.



Sunday, January 30th

New TV Shows

We Need to Talk About Cosby – Miniseries Premiere – 10/9c on Showtime A four-part docuseries directed by W. Kamau Bell, We Need to Talk About Cosby wrestles with the conversations of the #MeToo movement, focusing on Bill Cosby’s descent from “America’s Dad” to alleged sexual predator.

– Miniseries Premiere – 10/9c on Underground Railroad: The Secret History – Miniseries Premiere – 10/9c on Science/Streaming on discovery+ Narrated by Actor-Director Clark Johnson, Underground Railroad: The Secret History is a Four Part Docu-Series that brings to light the secret pathways, communities and outposts that provided refuge to Freedom Seekers.

– Miniseries Premiere – 10/9c on Science/Streaming on Love Off the Grid – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Four couples think they have found “the one,” with one problem: one partner lives completely off the grid – no running water, no electricity and no civilization in sight. Love Off the Grid follows four people accustomed to modern amenities who give it all up for a chance at true love. For the first time, these couples will live together in total isolation to see if they can make it work in the wild. Will the great outdoors bring these relationships closer together? Or will their extreme differences in lifestyles bring the couples to their breaking points?

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Love & Where to Find It – 7/6c on UP – NR Two local coffee shop business owners despise each other in real life, but fall in love while unknowingly sending each other messages through a dating app on their friends’ behalf.



Monday, January 31st

New TV Shows

Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl – Special – 10/9c on NBC Co-stars, friends, admirers and those who shared special moments with White recount their favorite memories and reveal untold stories to commemorate the life and legacy of the trailblazing television star. The telecast will include clips and never-before-seen footage that best capture White’s irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career.

– Special – 10/9c on Adults Adopting Adults – Series Premiere – 10/9c on A&E Adults Adopting Adults explores the unique stories of grown adults who are pursuing the unusual route to the American family: adult adoption. Six different pairs with individual motivations will embark on a journey to add an adult family member to their households. But new families come with new problems; before they finalize their adoption, they will face scrutiny from their peers, naysayers questioning motives, and biological family members trying to stop the adoption. Will it be happily ever after for these new families or will their constructed clans crumble?

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on

New Movies

Help – Streaming on Acorn TV Young care worker, Sarah (Emmy winner Jodie Comer, Killing Eve, Free Guy ), forms an unlikely bond with nursing home resident, Tony (Stephen Graham, The North Water, Line of Duty ), living with young onset dementia. But when the Covid-19 pandemic hits, her character and their relationship are put to the test under horrifying circumstances.

– Streaming on

Tuesday, February 1st

New TV Shows

The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 12 Premiere – 8/7c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 Returning for season 12 are Housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, and Jennifer Aydin. The ladies are joined by new friend Traci Johnson.

– Season 12 Premiere – 8/7c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 Relentless Enemies: Revealed – Big Cat Week Special – 9/8c on Nat Geo WILD A buffalo herd of over 1,200 is forced to move through three lion territories while being confined by the floodwaters on a small island in the Okavango. As the buffalo strategize their advancements, the lions react to each and every move they make. From the Joubert’s home base in Botswana comes the epic story of buffalo and lions surviving and adapting to each other. Narrated by Jeremy Irons.

– Big Cat Week Special – 9/8c on The Real Dirty Dancing – Series Premiere – 9/8c on FOX Hosted by Stephen “tWitch” Boss, this one-of-a-kind competition features celebrities reliving Dirty Dancing ’s most memorable moments, hoping to become the next “Baby” and “Johnny.” Set at Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge, which was the real location for the film’s fictional Kellerman’s Lodge, the stars will partner up and learn iconic dance routines from the Jennifer Grey-and Patrick Swayze-led movie and recreate classic scenes.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep – Special – 9/8c on HBO In August of 2021, Bradshaw took the stage at the Clay Cooper Theater in Branson, Missouri for a series of live performances that offered a mix of singing, music, colorful stories, and honest and emotional reflections on his life. Presented in Bradshaw’s own words, Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep is a first-person account of one of the most popular and versatile sports personalities of modern times.

– Special – 9/8c on Ultimate Enemies: Revealed – Big Cat Week Special – 10/9c on Nat Geo WILD National Geographic filmmakers Dereck and Beverly Joubert explore how some animals are thrust together by the forces of nature — sometimes through a millennium of evolution or even last year’s drought. In the aftermath elephant

– Big Cat Week Special – 10/9c on Gabby's Dollhouse – Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Gabby and her host of feline friends play their way through her spectacular dollhouse, complete with mini worlds and never-ending surprises.

– Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Raising Dion – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Raising Dion follows the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja'Siah Young) after Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), Season Two follows Dion as he continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and Tevin (Rome Flynn), his Biona trainer who catches Nicole’s eye. After befriending new student Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner) – a fellow powered kid – a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming. Navigating twists, turns, and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again — not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on

Wednesday, February 2nd

New TV Shows

Celebrity Big Brother – Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on CBS 11 celebrity houseguests compete for $250,000: Cynthia Bailey (54), Todd Bridges (56), Todrick Hall (36), Chris Kattan (51), Chris Kirkpatrick (50), Carson Kressley (52), Teddi Mellencamp (40), Shanna Moakler (46), Mirai Nagasu (28), Miesha Tate (35), and Lamar Odom (42). Julie Chen Moonves returns as the host.

– Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on Eye of the Leopard: Revealed – Big Cat Week Special – 9/8c on Nat Geo WILD National Geographic filmmakers Dereck and Beverly Joubert set out to create a film on leopards but never imagined they would be seduced by a small, eight-day-old cub named Legadema. Eye of the Leopard: Revealed follows Legadema’s journey from a playful cub to a skilled huntress. Narrated by Jeremy Irons.

– Big Cat Week Special – 9/8c on Eternal Enemies: Revealed – Big Cat Week Special – 10/9c on Nat Geo WILD Joubert’s Emmy-winning film is back with stunning remastered footage. Propelled by Jeremy Irons’ gripping narration, Eternal Enemies reveals the story of conflict between lions and hyenas, relatively unknown or even suspected in the scientific world before this. The intense relationship and enduring rivalry between the two species play out in a battle of survival.

– Big Cat Week Special – 10/9c on Skyville Live: Gregg Allman – Special – 10/9c on CMT – Concert – TV-PG CMA Award winners Little Big Town and Chris Stapleton and Grammy-winning blues legend Taj Mahal perform in a musical tribute to Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame member Gregg Allman, including the songs "Cakewalk," "Walking Blues," "Girl Crush," "Whipping Post,” "Statesboro Blues," "Midnight Rider," "These Days," and "One Way Out."

– Special – 10/9c on CMT – Concert – TV-PG True Dating Stories – Season 3 Premiere – 10/9c on Fuse – Reality – TV-MA A look at real-life, real insane, stories of epic dating disasters.

– Season 3 Premiere – 10/9c on Fuse – Reality – TV-MA Pam & Tommy – Miniseries Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Set in the Wild West early days of the Internet, Pam & Tommy is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) sex tape. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown cultural obsession when it hit the Web in 1997. A love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current Reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two.

– Miniseries Premiere – Streaming on Dark Desire – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Married Alma spends a fateful weekend away from home that ignites passion, ends in tragedy and leads her to question the truth about those close to her.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on MeatEater – Season 10, Par 2 – Streaming on Netflix Hunter, author, cook and conservationist Steven Rinella treks into the world's most remote, beautiful regions, bringing game meat from field to table.



New Movies

The Tinder Swindler – Streaming on Netflix The Tinder Swindler tells the jaw-dropping story of a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder, and the women who set out to bring him down.

– Streaming on

Thursday, February 3rd

New TV Shows

Soul of a Nation: Screen Queens Rising – Special – 8/7c on ABC ABC News’ groundbreaking Soul of a Nation returns with the special “Screen Queens Rising,” exploring how Black actresses, a historically overlooked and under-valued group in Hollywood, have in recent years begun to ascend to the top echelons of entertainment and American culture. Includes interviews with Tessa Thompson, Halle Berry, Debbie Allen, Jackée Harry, Marla Gibbs, and Regina Hall.

– Special – 8/7c on Soul of a Nation: X/onerated – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice – Special – 9/8c on ABC ABC News’ “Soul of a Nation Presents: X / o n e r a t e d – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice” profiles Muhammad Abdul Aziz, a man who was wrongfully convicted of Malcolm X’s assassination. Featuring the first TV interview with Aziz since his exoneration, conducted by ABC News “Nightline” co-anchor Byron Pitts, the special retraces Malcolm X’s shocking 1965 assassination, Aziz’s decades behind bars and on parole, and the devastating impact on Aziz’s family. Features interviews with family and advocates of Aziz, including his wife Paula McLellan, son Craig Butler, daughter Edris B. Green and independent historian Abdur-Rahman Muhammad, as well as A. Peter Bailey, a friend and associate of Malcolm X who was at the Audubon Ballroom on the day of the assassination.

– The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice – Special – 9/8c on War of the Lions – Big Cat Week Special – 9/8c on Nat Geo WILD From savannahs bursting with game to deserts with not a drop to drink, all lion kingdoms are not created equal … so who is the REAL king of the beasts?

– Big Cat Week Special – 9/8c on Undercover Underage – Miniseries Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True Crime – NR Every day, countless adults utilize the internet with insidious intentions to groom, sexually exploit, and abuse children online. Committed to stopping these perpetrators, child advocate Roo Powell and the team at her nonprofit organization SOSA (Safe from Online Sex Abuse) work in collaboration with law enforcement to detect and identify the menacing adults who use the internet to harm children. Undercover Underage follows Roo as the 38-year-old mother of three transforms her appearance into a teen online. Once adults engage with Roo’s underage decoys, it’s a race against the clock to gather enough information to positively identify the offenders and get them on law enforcement’s radar.

– Miniseries Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True Crime – NR The Real Black Panther – Big Cat Week Special – 10/9c on Nat Geo WILD The hot, dry, deciduous jungles of South India are no place for a melanistic leopard — but Saya is different. He is the only black panther in the entire Kabini Forest, and he’s got one thing on his mind: to take over this leopard paradise. But Scarface, the current ruler, won’t give it up easily. This is a story of astounding adaptability and success, the journey of Saya — The Real Black Panther .

– Big Cat Week Special – 10/9c on United We Drive – Series Premiewre – 10/9c on FYI – Docuseries. NR In car culture, there are many subcultures that reflect diverse tastes, styles and attitudes, yet regardless of these differences, when car enthusiasts come together a shared love of cars overtakes all other differences. An almost immediate, mutual respect is ignited, genuine interest and in many cases, lasting bonds are often forged.

– Series Premiewre – 10/9c on FYI – Docuseries. NR 40 Means Nothing (40 no es Nada) – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max The journey of three brave single 40+ women who dare to share an experience of a lifetime, who are willing to open up, experiment, and be surprised… … This is an intergenerational dating show in which women over 40 and guys in their twenties dare to live a love affair.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine's Extwavaganza! – Special – Streaming on HBO Max Looney Love is in the Air on HBO Max! Get into the Valentine’s Day Spirit with Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine’s Extwavaganza!

– Special – Streaming on Raised by Wolves – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max “The Collective” – As they join the atheist collective, Mother, Father and the children are met with threats and intimidation while they struggle to assimilate. Meanwhile, Marcus has found the ruins of ancient church and begins recruiting members to fill its walls.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Double Cross – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on ALLBLK – This Season will explore the new dynamic developed between Eric (Jeff Logan) and Erica Cross (Ashley A. Williams) and their long-lost sister, Robin Cross (Judi Johnson). In an unlikely turn of events, the twins are forced to team up with the very person who has been trying to put them in jail for murder. Detective Ryan (Darrin Dewitt Henson) finds himself seeking the help of the twins to find his missing daughter Layla (Chasnie Houston) who they suspect may have been taken by the Twins own sister Robin. Time is of the essence, as they only have days before Layla is auctioned off to higher ups in the trafficking ring.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on ALLBLK – Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Peacock In a faraway corner of the viking and dragon world, DreamWorks Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky is the next chapter following the adventures of viking twins Dak and Leyla, who were rescued and raised by dragons, growing up learning to speak their language. Along with young dragons Winger, Summer, Cutter and Burple, they defend and protect other dragons on exciting adventures around their home of Huttsgalor.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Finding Ola – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix After a life-altering event, Ola embarks on a journey of self-discovery while dealing with the challenges of raising two children and making ends meet.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Kid Cosmic – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Kid Cosmic follows the adventures of an imaginative and enthusiastic boy who lives with his free-spirited Grandpa in a sparsely populated desert town. The Kid’s dreams of being a hero seem to come true when he discovers 5 Cosmic Stones of Power in a wrecked spaceship. He forms a team of local heroes to stop an onslaught of alien attacks to steal back the stones. Though the Kid and his team are the good guys, they’re really bad at it,and the Kid learns that his fantasy of being a hero is very different from the reality of what it actually means to become one.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Murderville – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Meet Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett), Homicide Division. For Terry, every day means a new murder case and a new celebrity guest star as his partner. But here’s the catch: each episode's guest star isn’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle will have to improvise their way through the case… but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer. Join them as they punch a one-way ticket to Murderville.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games – Special – Streaming on discovery+ In this all-new special, five extraordinary teams of trainer and dog face off against each other to see who will be named the top canine athlete when it comes to showmanship and talent and take home the gold. Hosted by Kym Whitley, this all-new special is filled with high-stakes drama as each team competes in three rounds of increasing competition and challenges which includes a series of show-stopping trick combinations and an epic round of speed and agility. Each pair is judged for their unique skill set by a panel of judges that includes professional dog trainer Travis Brorsen, international trick dog trainer Sara Carson, and one special guest judge. The three best teams who move on to the final round will compete for the ultimate top dog prize of $5,000.00 to donate to their favorite animal charity.

– Special – Streaming on

New Movies

Slapface – Streaming on Shudder – NR Is there a relationship more special than that of a boy and his monster? After Lucas (August Maturo) and Tom (Mike Manning) lose their mother in an accident, they think they only have each other to lean on. But Lucas has become fascinated by local myths of a monster (Lukas Hassel) in the woods, reciting the rhyme that kids have been repeating for generations whenever he walks by the abandoned hospital. When bullying girls from his school dare him to go inside, the rhyme comes to life and as Lucas’ visits become more frequent, the disappearances begin. But surely the Virago witch would never hurt him?

– Streaming on Shudder – NR

Friday, February 4th

New TV Shows

2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony – Special – Multiple Airings on NBC Peacock NBCUniversal will provide unprecedented full-day coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday. Feb. 4. Coverage begins at 6:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with NBCU’s first-ever live morning presentation of a Winter Games Opening Ceremony. Following live coverage, a special edition of Today will air on NBC from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET, including reaction to the Opening Ceremony and athlete interviews. From 12-3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, NBCU will review the highlights of the Opening Ceremony and look ahead to the biggest storylines of the Beijing Olympics with its first-ever daytime show on the opening Friday of a Winter Games. The day-long coverage will culminate with an enhanced primetime presentation of the Opening Ceremony, from 8-11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with a special focus on the athletes of Team USA in addition to the traditional performances, pageantry and Parade of Nations that make the Opening Ceremony one of the most-watched events worldwide.

– Special – Multiple Airings on Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines – Season 5 Premieres – Streaming on discovery+ Infused with her warmth and passion for all things family, Joanna Gaines spends time in the kitchen sharing her favorite recipes, where they come from and why she finds herself returning to them time and time again.

– Season 5 Premieres – Streaming on Phat Tuesdays – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Phat Tuesdays features some of today’s most famous comedians and personalities, including Anthony Anderson, Tichina Arnold, Nick Cannon, Dave Chappelle, Snoop Dogg, Cedric the Entertainer, Tiffany Haddish, Steve Harvey, Lil Rel Howery, Regina King, Jo Koy, Luenell, Flame Monroe, Jay Pharoah, Craig Robinson, JB Smoove, Chris Tucker, Kym Whitley, and more, and tells the unbelievable story of how Guy Torry moved mountains to launch an all-Black comedy night at The Comedy Store. What started as an experiment in ‘90s Los Angeles turned into a must-see, hilarious experience, elevating Black voices to have their turn on the stage.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Reacher – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Reacher follows Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. Reacher is a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served. When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years. The cops immediately arrest him and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime. While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher’s keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with. One thing above all is for sure: They picked the wrong guy to take the fall.

(re)Motel – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Passionate motel owners across America restore and redesign their historic properties to give them new life and create destination stops for a new generation of travelers.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Suspicion – Series Premiere – Steaming on AppleTV+ – Drama – Thriller – TV-MA When the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Uma Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of suspicion quickly falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question. As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted. Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

– Series Premiere – Steaming on AppleTV+ – Drama – Thriller – TV-MA Sweet Magnolias – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix As Season 2 opens, Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue learn who is in the car. But that's just the first of many surprises that come out of Prom Night — surprises that reshape relationships all over town. Friendships flounder. Old loves end and new loves begin. Long-hidden secrets disrupt jobs, change lives, and shift the balance of power in Serenity. Everyone is affected. But in laughter and in loss, the Sweet Magnolias continue to fight for what is right for themselves and the people they love — even when those efforts come with a high price tag. Will they find there are some problems not even Margarita Night can solve? Come pour it out and find out.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

The Wrong High School Sweetheart – 9/7c on LMN When a woman reunites with her high school sweetheart, she’s shocked to learn how far he’s willing to go to keep their high school memories, and their relationship, alive.

– 9/7c on Book of Love – Streaming on Prime Video Young, uptight English writer Henry’s (Sam Claflin) novel is a resolute failure. He is delighted to find out his book is a surprise hit in Mexico, but when he is invited there to promote it, he soon discovers why—his Spanish translator Maria (Verónica Echegui) has rewritten his dull book as an erotic novel. Henry is furious, and even more so when his publisher insists he and Maria conduct a book tour across Mexico together. Opposites attract, and the chemistry between the couple ensures sparks fly.

– Streaming on Looop Lapeta – Streaming on Netflix Looop Lapeta promises to be an adventurous ride through a sticky situation where a girlfriend is on a mission to rescue her boyfriend. As the plot unfolds, a series of events constantly prompts the lovers to make choices that define their future.

– Streaming on Through My Window – Streaming on Netflix Raquel has had a longtime crush on her hot neighbor, Ares, whom she secretly watches but has never spoken to. Can she make Ares fall in love with her?

– Streaming on

Saturday, February 5th

New TV Shows

Jon Bon Jovi: Frontman – Special – 8/7c on Reelz – Documentary – NR For almost 40 years Jon Bon Jovi has fronted one of the world’s biggest rock bands, Bon Jovi. With hits like Livin’ On A Prayer and Bad Medicine their album sales topped 130 million. Jon Bon Jovi is equally successful as a solo artist and Hollywood actor. But while most frontmen are by nature notoriously wild, unpredictable and full of excess, Jon Bon Jovi is a focussed and a highly successful businessman. So how did a man married to the same woman for nearly half a decade and with seemingly no demons become one of the world’s most successful frontmen?

– Special – 8/7c on Reelz – Documentary – NR Shenmue the Animation – Series Premiere – 12:30 am/11:30 pm on Adult Swim – Anime – NR 1986, Yokosuka. Ryo Hazuki has trained to master the Hazuki Style Jujitsu under his strict father in the Hazuki Dojo from his childhood. However, one day a mysterious man named Lan Di murders his father and takes the “mirror” his father was protecting. Ryo is determined to find the truth behind his father’s murder, but soon finds himself getting stuck in a war between the underground organizations…. Traveling from Yokosuka to Hong Kong, Ryo’s long journey begins!

– Series Premiere – 12:30 am/11:30 pm on Adult Swim – Anime – NR

New Movies

Single Black Female – 8/7c on Lifetime Reeling from the death of her beloved father and a difficult breakup, Monica (Raven Goodwin), is ready to move forward with her life as she tries to land the new hosting job for an afternoon talk show. When she hires a new assistant, Simone (Amber Riley), the two quickly become close friends as Simone moves in next door and completely immerses herself in Monica’s life. But underneath her sweet exterior, Simone harbors a dark secret and as time goes on cracks in her façade begin to appear. Monica decides to sever ties once and for all with Simone, but Simone has other plans and is determined to take over Monica’s life for good.

– 8/7c on

