A Middleweight Title Rematch and a Championship Eliminator: 5 UFC Fights to Look Forward to in February

by | Feb 1, 2022 2:21 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

2022 is off to a good start for the UFC after last weekend’s UFC 270 and that seems likely to continue in February. With another event every Saturday, we are going to get a lot of exciting fights as champions and contenders will look to put on a show all throughout the month.

Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland

UFC Fight Night: Harmansson vs. Strickland – February 5

Two of the top middleweights in the world will square off in our first main event of the month. And to make it even more exciting, these guys enter with the number six and number seven rankings and will have a huge opportunity to move up. Hermansson is coming off of a big win, while Strickland is riding a five-fight win streak himself. Someone’s momentum will be snapped while the other will be vaulted into championship contention.

Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

UFC 271 – February 12

As always, we love a good heavyweight matchup. They don’t get much more exciting than this. Lewis is the third-ranked heavyweight while Tuivasa is the 11th, but the momentum is on the side of the latter. Tuivasa has won four in a row, each one by knockout. He has also become a viral sensation thanks to his celebratory “shoey” (which you can see above). Both of the guys are incredibly hard hitters and they are sure to put on a show in this one. Expect a highlight reel knockout here, one way or the other.

Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev – February 19

There are a pair of huge lightweight fights in February, including this main event. The former champ and sixth-ranked Dos Anjos is maybe a couple of wins away from getting another shot at his belt. Standing in his way is the 11th-ranked Fiziev, who has won five in a row and has only lost once in his young career. Both of these guys love to throw hands but can also get it done with their grappling, so it will be very interesting to see what kind of game plans they bring in. Plus, who doesn’t love a good “battle of the Rafaels?”

Beneil Dariush vs. Islam Makhachev

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Makhacev – February 26

This is maybe the most exciting main event for a fight night in a very, very long time. The previous lightweight fight pits two top-10 lightweights against each other. This one sees two top-4 lightweights square off. You rarely see two guys ranked so highly meet in a non-title fight. That speaks to just how loaded this lightweight division is, and these are two of the best in it. Makhachev has been touted as the next big thing in the UFC and he has certainly backed it up, winning nine in a row. He’s an incredibly dangerous submission artist who can also put guys away on the feet. Dariush, on the other hand, just keeps getting the job done in big fights. Last May, he dominated Tony Ferguson en route to a decision victory. Both guys are very well rounded and incredibly tough so I expect to see an absolute war in this one.

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

UFC 271 – February

Back in October, 2019, a then-undefeated Israel Adesanya captured the middleweight title by knocking out Robert Whittaker. Since then, he has successfully defended that title three times and looked dominant in doing so. Now, old “Bobby Kunckles” is back for a rematch. Their first fight was epic and this is sure to be the same. Adesanya is a creative striker who will do things in the octagon you’ve never seen before. Whittaker is a smooth-striking scrapper and as tough as they come. Neither one is likely to look to take this fight to the floor, so if you enjoy startup wars, this is the fight for you.

You can see all of these fights on ESPN+ throughout the month of February.

 
 
