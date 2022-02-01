Paramount+ Gives Development Updates on Revival of “Frasier” and Series Adaptations of “Flashdance” and “Urban Cowboy”

During today’s TCA Press Conference, Paramount+ executives gave updates on several in-development shows, including the revival of Fraiser.
What’s Happening:
- Nicole Clemens, President of Original Scripted Series at Paramount+, gave updates on several in-development projects for the ViacomCBS streaming service.
- Kelsey Grammer will reprise his role as Frasier Crane in a revival of Fraiser.
- The series is bring written by Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris, who also serve as executive producers.
- Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo also serve as executive producers.
- The revival of Frasier will be produced by Grammnet Productions and CBS Studios.
- A series adaptation of Urban Cowboy is heading to the streaming service.
- The series will go deeper into Bud’s journey from farm to big city in 1980s Houston.
- Iconic music from the 80s will be a big part of the series.
- Benjamin Percy and James Pondsolt serve as writers, with James Pondsolt also directing.
- Urban Cowboy is produced by Paramount Television Studios.
- Another classic Paramount film, Flashdance, is being revived as a streaming series.
- Justin Simien (Dear White People) will adapt and direct his contemporary take on the classic film.
- A new comedy series called Guru Nation from comedians Bob Odenkirk, David Cross, and Bill Odenkirk.
- Guru Nation is a half-hour modern-day docu-style comedy series.
- Bob and Bill Odenkirk will star as rival cult guru’s who manipulate their followers.
- Jason Woliner (Borat 2) is attached to direct.
- Joining Bob and Bill Odenkirk and David Cross as executive producers are Jason Woliner, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk and Tim Sarkes.
- Paramount Television Studios will produce.
