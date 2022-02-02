STARZ Releases 4 New Images from “Becoming Elizabeth” Starring Alicia von Rittberg and Tom Cullen

Starz released four first-look images from the new series Becoming Elizabeth today during a TCA press conference to promote the series.
What’s Happening:
- Alicia von Rittberg plays Elizabeth I in Becoming Elizabeth, a new drama about the early life of Elizabeth Tudor coming to Starz.
- During a press conference about the upcoming series, the network unveiled four new images from the series, including two of Alicia von Rittberg in the role.
- The other two images depict Tom Cullen as Thomas Seymour, who believes he is entitled to the throne.
- Check out the images below and be on the lookout for more news about Becoming Elizabeth in the future.
Becoming Elizabeth Synopsis:
- “Becoming Elizabeth is the fascinating, untold story of the early life of England’s most iconic Queen. Long before she ascended the throne, young Elizabeth Tudor was an orphaned teenager who became embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court. The death of King Henry VIII sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power. His surviving children find themselves pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country. The world of Becoming Elizabeth is visceral, dangerous, and very bloody; a time in which every man or woman of the court is on the wheel of fortune, which may take them to a position of great power one moment, or the executioner’s block the next. Judgements are rendered quickly, and no one is safe.”
