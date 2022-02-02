Trailer and Photos Released for Watergate Limited Series “Gaslit” Starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn – STARZ

by | Feb 2, 2022 1:06 PM Pacific Time

STARZ released the first teaser trailer for Gaslit starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn at a TCA presentation, along with 9 images from the series.

(STARZ)

(STARZ)

What’s Happening:

  • Mark your calendars for Sunday, April 24th, when the limited series Gaslit premiers at 9/8c on STARZ and begins streaming on STARZPLAY in Europe, Latin America. and Japan.
  • The historical drama stars Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell and Sean Penn as John Mitchell.
  • Gaslit is based on the first season of the critically acclaimed Slow Burn podcast, with podcast creator Leon Neyfakh serving as a consultant on the series.
  • The series was created by Robbie Pickering, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Matt Ross,  Sam Esmail, Chad Hamilton, Julia Roberts, Gabriel Roth, and Josh Levin. Co-executive producers are Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill.
  • Gaslit is produced by Universal Content Productions, a division of Universal Studio Group, for STARZ, a Lionsgate company.
(STARZ)

(STARZ)

Gaslit Synopsis:

  • Gaslit is a modern take on Watergate that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal – from Nixon’s bumbling and opportunistic subordinates to the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes to the tragic whistleblowers who would eventually bring the whole rotten enterprise crashing down. The story will center on Martha Mitchell, played by Julia Roberts. A big personality with an even bigger mouth. Martha is a celebrity Arkansan socialite and wife to Nixon’s loyal Attorney General, John Mitchell, played by Sean Penn. Despite her party affiliation, she’s the first person to publicly sound the alarm on Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing both the Presidency and her personal life to unravel. As Attorney General, John Mitchell is Nixon’s most trusted advisor and best friend. Temperamental, foul-mouthed and ruthless – yet hopelessly in love with his famously outspoken wife – he’ll be forced to choose between Martha and the President.”
(STARZ)

(STARZ)

What They’re Saying:

  • Robbie Pickering, Creator, Executive Producer and Showrunner: “Gaslit is the Watergate story you’ve never heard before. At the center of the show is Martha Mitchell, an unlikely whistleblower who is the first person to bust the whole scandal wide open and ultimately becomes the subject of a vicious White House smear campaign enacted in part by her own beloved husband, Attorney General John Mitchell. We also feature John Dean, a hotshot administration lawyer dragged into the coverup and thrust into the spotlight with his acerbic, whip-smart wife, Mo. The goal in making this project has always been to bring a real humanity to this subject, which yields a far richer and more relatable story than the standard male-driven political dramas about the period. I can’t wait for viewers to experience the extraordinary performances in this remarkable ensemble, led by Julia Roberts, brought to life in this thrilling, stranger-than-fiction tale of marriage, love, betrayal, and ultimately, hope.”
(STARZ)

(STARZ)

Gaslit Cast:

  • Julia Roberts – Martha Mitchell
  • Sean Penn – John Mitchell
  • Dan Stevens – John Dean
  • Betty Gilpin – Mo Dean
  • Shea Whigham – G. Gordon Liddy
  • Darby Camp – Marty Mitchell
  • Allison Tolman – Winnie
  • Judy Hoback – Marin Ireland
  • G. Gordon Liddy – Shea Whigham

Gaslit Trailer:

https://www.starz.com/videos/embed/1096205b-82f9-4277-905c-fe9c6f2a78af

Additional Gaslit Photos:

(STARZ)

(STARZ)

(STARZ)

(STARZ)

(STARZ)

(STARZ)

(STARZ)

(STARZ)

(STARZ)

(STARZ)

 
 
