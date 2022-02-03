Book Review: Pam Muñoz Ryan’s “Solimar: The Sword of the Monarchs” Excites and Uplifts

by | Feb 3, 2022 11:27 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Can a princess-to-be save her family, the kingdom and the future of the kingdom’s treasured monarch butterflies from a greedy and dangerous king?

Pam Muñoz Ryan's Solimar: The Sword of the Monarchs will excite and uplift readers as they join the young Solimar in this tale of a magical, fictional kingdom in Mexico where longing, adventure, transformation and discovery are at the fore.

On the brink of her Quinceañera – the celebration of a young girl’s 15th birthday – and her official coronation, Solimar visits the oyamel forest to sit among the monarch butterflies. There, the sun pierces through a sword-shaped crevice in a boulder, which shines on her and sends the butterflies humming and swirling around her. After the magical frenzy, she realizes she's been given a gift—and a burden: she can predict the near future. She has also become a protector of the young and weak butterflies. This alone would be a huge responsibility, but tragedy strikes when a neighboring king invades while her father and brother and many others are away. The remaining villagers are taken hostage—all except Solimar. Solimar, being the brave princess-to-be that she is, sets out to warn her father and brother of the dangers that await.

Solimar: The Sword of the Monarchs is written for ages 8 to 12 but may be enjoyed by readers of all ages. It is simply a beautiful story. On its face, the tale is fast paced and contains all the exciting elements of a traditional adventure story: a princess, a kingdom, a villain, witches, magic and a quest.

However, one of the best parts about Solimar is that it features a Mexican heroine, picturesque imagery of the fictional kingdom of San Gregorio (much of which I am sure is inspired by a very real and very beautiful Mexico), and many cultural and linguistic references. The author does a thoughtful and impressive job of weaving in Spanish language and cultural events and celebrations into the English-language version of this book. I am not Mexican and do not speak Spanish, but I was able to follow along easily and was excited to learn many new things along the way. These sorts of lessons and this type of sharing is valuable to all readers.

Another equally inspiring aspect of this story is that Solimar is a princess who wants to be king. She struggles against tradition and “how things have always been.” She has an endearing heart-to-heart with both her Abuela (grandmother) and her brother about this desire (similarly against tradition, her brother, Campeon, has no desire to be king) and what it would mean to truly have a voice. Her Quinceañera and the princess title do little to inspire Solimar in the beginning, but she quickly discovers that it is personality, persistence, bravery and character that make a leader great.

Together with two loveable sidekicks – a quetzal name Lazaro and a charmed doll named Zarita – as well as a resourceful young friend named Berto, Solimar charts her own course. The transformation aspect of the story, blissfully depicted by the Monarchs, their significance to the kingdom, and Solimar’s relationship with them, is both moving and magical. Ultimately, there is something for everyone in Pam Muñoz Ryan's latest work.

Exciting and uplifting, inspired and inspiring, Solimar: The Sword of the Monarchs is a book not just for young readers, but for all of us.

Solimar: The Sword of the Monarchs will be released on February 15th, 2022.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed