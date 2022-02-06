Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “Ed Wood”

Step back in time this week with Tim Burton’s biopic of the worst acclaimed director of all time, Ed Wood, in 1994’s Ed Wood.

The Plot

It’s 1950’s Hollywood, and Ed Wood is struggling for success. His play is a bomb, but that doesn’t stop the plucky creative. Trying to break into show business, Ed is rejected by all the major studios.

After making friends with the legendary actor Bela Lugosi, Ed uses this friendship to make a film outside the major studio system, Glen or Glenda. With the acclaim of Lugosi as star, the film is made, but Wood is no more successful than he was before.

His wife Delores has stuck by him since the beginning, but his lifestyle and bad movies are the breaking point. She leaves, sending Ed into despair. When Bela requires commitment to a hospital, it looks as if the world is falling apart for Ed Wood.

In Bela’s salvation Ed meets Kathy. They connect instantly, and on their first date, Ed shares his love of wearing women’s clothes. This isn’t a deal breaker for Kathy and rejuvenated by his new relationship Ed plunges back into making movies. His biggest film to date Plan 9 From Outer Space is on deck, and with Bela starring in the film it will certainly help the struggling filmmaker breakthrough into mainstream success.

Even the death of Bela Lugosi won’t stop Ed. Using doubles, poor special effects, and some questionable investors (a Baptist Church) Ed completes Plan 9 From Outer Space. The film premieres and flush with the success of completing the film, Ed and Kathy drive off into the hopeful sunset, to get married in Las Vegas.

The Good

Filming the picture in black and white was a brilliant idea. By doing this it makes the life of Ed Wood seem substantial and glorious, much like the late director would have viewed his own pictures. The black and white style makes me feel like I am watching a film from the 1950s and brings the believability to the scenes that a colorized movie may have lacked.

Johnny Depp is perfect. His style, tone, and performance from the highs and lows of the life of Ed Wood make this one of his most compelling and memorable roles. There is a magnificent sense of naivete/innocence that makes the audience feel for Ed Wood. Depp not being nominated for an Oscar is a shock.

Martin Landau is worthy of his Oscar. I wondered what the big deal was in 1995 when he won all the awards, since I hadn’t seen the film, but now I get it. Landau not only puts on a great performance, but he channels that brilliance of Bela Lugosi in a performance this is one for the ages.

The Bad and the Ugly

The fact that the film does not include some relevant facts about the life of Ed Wood is disappointing. As the credits roll, we see a what happens section for each character in real life, and then we see a small mention about Wood’s drinking.

The real Delores Fuller was upset by her portrayal in the film. In the movie it alludes to her leaving because she thought Ed was a terrible filmmaker, and she couldn’t tolerate his crossdressing. Fuller has publicly stated that Ed’s drinking was the real motivator behind their split.

Beyond the Film Facts

Martin Landau won 1995 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor as Bella Lugosi.

Landau would also won numerous awards for his role, including the Golden Globe, SAG, and multiple critics awards.

The film also won the Best Makeup Oscar too.

was nominated for Best Film in the comedy division for the 1995 Golden Globes. The budget for Ed Wood cost more than all the films produced by Ed Wood himself combined.

cost more than all the films produced by Ed Wood himself combined. Landau was the first actor to win an Oscar for playing another actor. This feat would be duplicated by Cate Blanchette for her work in The Aviator.

The family of the late Ed Wood generally praised the movie including Ed’s wife Kathy who apparently visited the set.

Landau was praised for his hard work in duplicating the Hungarian accent of Lugosi.

Old Man McCoy, who Ed meets at the meat packing plant for financing, is played by Rance Howard, Ron and Clint Howard’s dad.

The film’s screenwriters, Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, have cameos in the film as Vampira’s entourage at the Brown Derby.

Famed wrestler George “The Animal” Steele portrays Tor Johnson in the movie.

One key element that was omitted from the Lugosi funeral scene is that Vincent Price attended the real funeral.

This was Tim Burton’s first R rated film.

The family of the late Bela Lugosi objected to the swearing done by Landau. Apparently, the real Lugosi would never swear.

The film was originally to be shot at Columbia Pictures, but studio executives objected to the black and white shoot, so the film was shopped around being picked up by Disney.

This was the first Burton pic not to feature a score by Danny Elfman. The movie would be scored by Howard Shore.

Vincent D’Onofrio’s voice as Orson Welles was dubbed by Maurice Lamarche.

The Streamy Award

{Watch on your phone (1) Watch on a tablet (2) Perfect travel entertainment (3) Best at home with the biggest screen (4)}

Ed Wood is a special film that will certainly not meet everyone’s expectations. Fans of 1950's Hollywood will want to check out this masterpiece from Burton, and fans of cinema should certainly check out this look back to the most popular awful director outside the studio system. Do you need the biggest screen to enjoy this movie? No.

Ed Wood gets a “Level 3” ranking on the Streamy Awards. Have a trip coming up and you need to pass the travel time? Download Ed Wood.

Cast and Crew

Johnny Depp as Ed Wood

Sarah Jessica Parker as Dolores Fuller

Martin Landau as Bela Lugosi

Patricia Arquette as Kathy O’Hara

Bill Murray as Bunny Breckinridge

Vincent D’Onofrio as Orson Welles

Directed by Tim Burton

Produced by Touchstone Pictures

Release Date: October 7, 1994

Budget: $18 million

Box Office Gross

Domestic: $5,887, 725

