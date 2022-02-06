What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming – February 6th-12th

What’s new this week on TV and steaming platforms? A lot, but the big draw this week are movies with star power. Here’s a look at everything brand-new this week, starting with my top 5 recommendations in order of premiere date.

Top 5 of the Week

The Tuck Rule When: Sunday, February 6th at 8:30/7:30 c on ESPN What: A new 30 for 30 documentary film about one of the most controversal plays in NFL history, featuring Tom Brady and Charles Woodson.

Kimi When: Thursday, February 10th on HBO Max What: Steven Soderbergh’s new film starring Zoë Kravitz and Rita Wilson about an agoraphobe forced to leave her apartment.

Marry Me When: Friday, February 11th on Peacock What: Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, and Maluma headline this romantic comedy from Universal Studios about a pop star who marries a fan at random, also playing in theaters.

I Want You Back When: Friday, February 11th on Prime Video What: A romantic comedy starring Jenny Slate, Charlie Day, Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood, Manny Jacinto, and Clark Backo about two people united by their desire to get back with their exes, who have moved on.

The Sky is Everywhere When Friday, February 11th on AppleTV+ What: A film adaptation of Jandy Nelson’s novel about love and loss, set in the California Redwood Forest and featuring Jason Segal.



Sunday, February 6th

New TV Shows

Iron Maiden: Breaking the Band – Special – 8/7c on Reelz – Documentary – TV-PG Formed in the late 1970s and racking up more than a hundred million album sales, British band Iron Maiden have been heavy metal’s undisputed kings for nearly 40 years. Loud, proud and famed for their spectacular album covers and live shows, their meteoric rise from the pubs and clubs of London, England to the stadiums of the world, was borne out of the uncompromising musical vision of founder and bass player Steve Harris. But that same leadership and vision ignited long-festering tensions – especially when the band signed up flamboyant lead vocalist Bruce Dickinson. Not only did he constantly push Steve aside to take center stage, he had plenty of his own musical ideas too. As the band grew exhausted touring the world performing its massive shows relentlessly, these tensions loomed larger and large and ultimately shook Iron Maiden to its very foundations in the early 1990s.

– Special – 8/7c on Reelz – Documentary – TV-PG Judas Priest: Breaking the Band – Special – 9/8c on Reelz – Documentary – TV-PG Judas Priest has sold over 50 million records worldwide making them one of the most successful rock groups of all time. With a career spanning 50 years they have come to epitomize Heavy Metal, both through their famed ‘two guitar attack’ and their iconic leather and studs look. But with two lead guitarists vying for control of the group, life threatening addiction issues, an accusation of murder and a secret kept for decades with the potential to destroy the band, after 20 years the group was at breaking point. Nothing was heard from them in 5 years but they made a controversial comeback and are still going strong today. But the longevity came at a price – only one of the original members has remained true to the band. Judas Priest: Breaking the Band reveals the story of the legendary band.

– Special – 9/8c on Reelz – Documentary – TV-PG Power Book IV: Force – Series Premiere – 9:15/8:15c on STARZ Power Book IV: Force centers on fan-favorite character Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good. As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the only city he's ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades. What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried. One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago's drug game, inserting himself between the city's two biggest crews. In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them – but holds the POWER to watch them crumble. As the first season unfolds at breakneck speed, Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago.

– Series Premiere – 9:15/8:15c on

New Movies

Listen Out for Love – 7/6c on UPtv – NR Peyton Pepper, a goal-driven podcast producer, is forced to mold Alex McKinney, a brash loose cannon, into her next star to create the perfect show about true love and save both of their careers. But once they open their hearts and listen, will they be the ones to find love?

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR The Tuck Rule – 8:30/7:30c on ESPN ESPN+ The Tuck Rule isn’t just one of the most controversial plays in sports history, it is one of the most consequential moments in pop culture history; an inflection point where the world tilted left instead of right, leading to the first NFL playoff win for a young quarterback named Tom Brady. Some say it was the hand of fate or divine providence, others say it was the terrible call of an official or a deeper conspiracy. One thing is certain, the lives of Tom Brady and defensive back Charles Woodson, Brady’s former college teammate and the man who hit him on that play, were changed forever by a single collision on a snowy night, 20 years ago.

– 8:30/7:30c on

Monday, February 7th

New TV Shows

American Experience: Riveted: The History of Jeans – Special – 9/8c on PBS Riveted: The History of Jeans is the fascinating and surprising story of the ultimate American garment. Worn by everyone from presidents to supermodels, farmers to rock stars, they’re more than just a pair of pants — America’s tangled past is woven deeply into the indigo fabric. From their roots in slavery to the Wild West, youth culture, the civil rights movement, rock and roll, hippies, high fashion and hip-hop, jeans are the fabric on which the history of American culture and politics are writ large.

– Special – 9/8c on One Thousand Years of Slavery: The Untold Story – Miniseries Premiere – 8/7c on Smithsonian – Documentarty – NR Discover the untold stories and transform your understanding of the global slave trade with One Thousand Years of Slavery: The Untold Story . Featuring personal reflections from Dr. Bernice King ( Be A King ), Debbie Allen, Lorraine Toussaint and many more, with narration by Courtney B. Vance, this four-part series uncovers the lasting personal impact of slavery.

– Miniseries Premiere – 8/7c on Smithsonian – Documentarty – NR Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy – Special – 9/8c on VH1 – Documentary – NR The Love & Hip Hop cast see their ancestry in a two-part special, finding pain and joy as they learn unknown stories about their families with host Dometi Pongo.

– Special – 9/8c on VH1 – Documentary – NR Independent Lens: Owned: A Tale of Two Americas – 10/9c on PBS Is the "American Dream" of home ownership a false promise? Postwar housing policy created the world’s largest middle class, but it set two divergent paths – one of perceived wealth and the other of systematically defunded, segregated communities.

– 10/9c on 1000-lb Best Friends – Series Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Reality – NR From camping to swimming in the ocean, these friends are determined to get out of the sedentary habits that have led them to where they are now. Whether it's exercise, doctors’ appointments or therapy sessions, they’ll rely on each other to get through it all. But with four big personalities, they are bound to ruffle each other's feathers. Will the gang be able to overcome their insecurities and self-doubt in time to attend their high school reunion as a fiercely fabulous, united front?

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Reality – NR Angela Black – Series Premiere – Streaming on Spectrum – Thriller – NR Angela’s life appears idyllic: a lovely house in suburban London, days working volunteer shifts at a dog shelter, two beautiful sons and a charming, hard-working husband – Olivier. However, beneath this façade of charmed domesticity, Angela is a victim of domestic violence. Olivier is controlling and brutal; but Angela loves him and he’s the father of her children. She covers her bruises with make- up and fabricates lies to explain away her missing teeth. Until, one day, Angela is approached by Ed – a Private Investigator – and he smashes her already strained domestic life to pieces. Ed reveals Olivier’s deepest secrets to Angela, and she is faced with horrifying truths about her husband and his betrayals being forced to take matters into her own hands.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Spectrum – Thriller – NR

Tuesday, February 8th

New TV Shows

Jeopardy! National College Championship – Miniseries Premiere – 8/7c on ABC Hosted by Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy! National College Championship is a multiconsecutive-night event that features 36 students from 36 colleges and universities from across the country, battling head-to-head for nine days of intense competition.

– Miniseries Premiere – 8/7c on Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: All-Time Classics – Special – 8/7c on CBS An interactive countdown special where viewers will be able to vote LIVE for their favorite, all-time classic Super Bowl commercial ever, hosted by Boomer Esiason, analyst for CBS Sports’ THE NFL TODAY , and Daniela Ruah, star of CBS’ NCIS: LOS ANGELES .

– Special – 8/7c on Ms. Pat: Y'All Wanna Hear Something Cray – Special – Streaming on Netflix Y'all wanna hear something crazy? Then tune into Comedian Ms. Pat's first hour-long Netflix special, directed by the legendary Robert Townsend. Ms. Pat recalls growing up poor in Atlanta during the Reagan era, what she learned spending five days in juvenile detention, how her mom made her get baptized at local churches to get money, and much much more.

– Special – Streaming on

New Movies

Child of Kamiari Month – Streaming on Netflix A year after losing her mother, a little girl learns that she must journey across Japan to the annual gathering of gods in the sacred land of Izumo.

– Streaming on

Wednesday, February 9th

New TV Shows

The Big Shot Game Show – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Four daring and creative entrepreneurs will be able to develop and show their products to a technical jury and to 100 other consumers in this reality show led by the presenter Eliana and carried out by Floresta Produções. Entrepreneurs will have to prove why their ideas deserve a chance with a good financial investment.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Catching Killers – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The investigators behind infamous serial killer cases reveal the harrowing, chilling details of their extraordinary efforts in this true crime series.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Disenchantment – Part 4 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci return and deepen in Part IV of Matt Groening’s comedy fantasy series Disenchantment .

– Part 4 Premiere – Streaming on Fairview – Series Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on Comedy Central – Adult Animation – TV-14 The outspoken and ill-behaved citizens of Fairview, led by hapless Mayor Kelly Sampson, unintentionally learn important life lessons as they navigate complex social issues with their unique brand of small-town American ingenuity and stubbornness.

– Series Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on Comedy Central – Adult Animation – TV-14 Farmer Wants a Wife – Season Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Six single farmers embark on a quest to find romance and, hopefully, everlasting love. The heat is turned up at each stage until one lucky lady is chosen for each farmer.

– Season Premiere – Streaming on Kid of the Year – Special – 7:30/6:30c on Nickelodeon – Award Show – NR The Kid of the Year TV special will introduce the top five honorees ahead of the ultimate Kid of the Year being named, and feature guest stars from entertainment, sports and pop culture to help surprise them and celebrate their work. Celebrity guests scheduled to make appearances throughout the special include Jabari Banks, Charli D’Amelio, Dude Perfect, Rob Gronkowski, Scarlett Johansson, Zach King, Let It Happen, Charles Melton, 2020 Kid of the Year Gitanjali Rao, and Meghan Trainor, among others.

– Special – 7:30/6:30c on Nickelodeon – Award Show – NR Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye – Special – Streaming on Disney+ ASSEMBLED is a comprehensive series of documentary-style specials streaming on Disney+ that chronicles the creation of Marvel Studios’ thrilling new shows and theatrical releases. Journey behind-the-scenes of the Hawkeye series with stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld in this immersive, and in-depth examination of the latest installment of storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

– Special – Streaming on Only Jokes Allowed – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Six of South Africa’s top comedians take center stage and showcase their talent in this collection of short stand-up sets.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Secret Crush – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Secret Crush gives love-sick singletons the chance to confess their true feelings to the object of their affection, potentially risking it all in the hope of winning love. Each episode sees a number of high-stakes dates between infatuated admirers and their unsuspecting crushes, but will love bloom, or crash and burn when the pairs finally meet?

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

The Priviledge – Streaming on Netflix Years after his sister Anna's tragic death, 18-year old Finn (Max Schimmelpfennig) is increasingly haunted by nightmares and demonic visions. What his family dismisses as psychotic breakdowns due to a childhood trauma feels ever more real to him. As horrific events around him begin to escalate , he can no longer pretend that it's all just in his head. Together with his best friend Lena (Lea van Acken), he tries to uncover the terrible secret that lies in his past and behind the seemingly inconspicuous facade of his family.

– Streaming on

Thursday, February 10th

New TV Shows

About Last Night – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max About Last Night invites three celebrity couples to join Ayesha and Stephen Curry on an exclusive date night to go head-to-head on uncensored relationship trivia and games, competing to see who knows their partner best. All’s fair in love and war as personality quirks and hilarious insights are revealed. A bonus round sees the couples take on the Currys as they compete for an additional donation to a charity of their choice.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Adventure of the Ring – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Follows different couples who come in contact with the same engagement ring.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Bringing Up Bates – Season 11 Premiere – 9/8c on UPtv – Reality – NR Gil and Kelly Bates, and their 19 kids, are buzzing about the latest addition to their family; the first Bates grandchild! As the girls prepare to throw a huge baby shower to celebrate, Alyssa gives the family some surprising news of her own and an accident leaves the family shaken.

– Season 11 Premiere – 9/8c on UPtv – Reality – NR The Girl Before – Miniseries Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max The Girl Before tells the story of Jane (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who gets the chance to move into a beautiful, ultra-minimalist house designed by an enigmatic architect (David Oyelowo). There’s just one catch: the occupants must abide by his list of exacting rules. Jane starts to feel the house changing her in unexpected ways, but when she makes the shocking discovery about her predecessor, Emma (Jessica Plummer), she’s forced to confront unnerving similarities. As the two women’s timelines interweave, Jane begins to question if her fate will be the same as the girl before…

– Miniseries Premiere – Streaming on NFL Honors – Special – 9/8c on ABC/Streaming on ESPN+ – Awards Show – NR The prime-time awards special that recognizes the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2021 season airs live from YouTube Theater at the SoFi Entertainment District in Los Angeles.

– Special – 9/8c on ABC/Streaming on ESPN+ – Awards Show – NR Odo – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Odo – the little owl with big ideas – helps make the Forest Camp for Young Birds lots of fun!

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Real Husbands of Hollywood – Season 6 Premiere – Streaming on BET+ – Reality – TV-14 After 5 long years the wait is over! The Real Husbands of Hollywood are back with more drama, more reveals, more celebrities, and even more Kevin!

– Season 6 Premiere – Streaming on BET+ – Reality – TV-14 Star Trek: Discovery – Season 4 Winter Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ Season four of Star Trek: Discovery finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.

– Season 4 Winter Premiere – Streaming on Until Life Do Us Part – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Three generations of a family living together in an idyllic villa juggle the demands of their wedding planning business and their own personal crises.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

All the Moons – Streaming on Shudder – NR North of Spain, at the end of the 19th century, during the final throes of the last Carlist war, a little girl is rescued from an orphanage by a mysterious woman after it’s destroyed by a bomb. Wounded and close to death, the girl believes the woman is an angel coming to take her to Heaven. Soon, however, she discovers that this strange being has given her is the gift of eternal life by turning her into a vampire.

– Streaming on Shudder – NR Into the Wind – Streaming on Netflix Waves, sunshine and passion await when a privileged teenage girl experiences first love with a free-spirited kite-surfing instructor at a seaside resort.

– Streaming on Kimi – Streaming on HBO Max A tech worker with agoraphobia discovers recorded evidence of a violent crime, but is met with resistance when she tries to report it. Seeking justice, she must do the thing she fears the most: she must leave her apartment.

– Streaming on

Friday, February 11th

New TV Shows

Dollface – Season 2 – Streaming on Hulu Season Two follows Jules (Kat Dennings) and her best friends– post pandemic, post heartbreak, heading toward turning thirty. Having successfully reunited with her friends (Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky), Jules must now balance keeping their group together as the women navigate work, love, and a deeper relationship with each of themselves.

– Season 2 – Streaming on everything's gonna be all white – Series Premiere – 8/7c on Showtime A deep dive into America's past and present through the experiences of people of color. The docuseries marries humor with history as it confronts the facets of racism, exploitation and discrimination that contributed to the formation of America.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on First Time Fixer – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ First-time house renovators take their home renovation dreams into their own hands and experience the risk and reward that comes with trying something new.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Inventing Anna – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Love is Blind – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Singles try to find a match and fall in love — without ever seeing each other face-to-face, as emotional connection attempts to conquer physical attraction.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Toy Boy – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix After spending seven years in prison, stripper Hugo Beltrán is set free pending retrial and sets out to find proof that his lover framed him for her husband's murder.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Anne+: The FIlm – Streaming on Netflix Anne's to-do list: write her book, pack up her in Amsterdam and move to Montréal to be with her long-term girlfriend Saar who'd like to be polyamorous. It's all going to plan (sort of) until Anne meets non-binary drag artist Lou who offers her a much needed different perspective on love, life and sexuality.

Streaming on Bigbug – Streaming on Netflix In 2045, artificial intelligence is everywhere. So much so that humanity relies on it to satisfy its every need and every desire – even the most secret and wicked… In a quiet residential area, four domestic robots suddenly decide to take their masters hostage in their own home. Locked together, a not-quite-so-blended family, an intrusive neighbour and her enterprising sex-robot are now forced to put up with each other in an increasingly hysterical atmosphere! While, outside, the Yonyx, the latest generation of androids, are trying to take over. As the threat draws closer, the humans look elsewhere, get jealous, and rip into each other under the bewildered eyes of their indoor robots.Maybe it’s the robots who’ve got a soul – or not!

Streaming on Homestay – Streaming on Prime Video Based on the novel by Mori Eto, the film follows Shiro who, after temporarily dying, is given 100 days to choose between death or transfering his soul into the body of another.

– Streaming on I Want You Back – Streaming on Prime Video Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) were total strangers, but when they meet, one thing instantly bonds them: they were both unexpectedly dumped by their respective partners, Anne (Gina Rodriguez) and Noah (Scott Eastwood), on the same weekend. As the saying goes, “misery loves company,” but their commiseration turns into a mission when they see on social media that their exes have happily moved on to new romances, Anne with Logan (Manny Jacinto) and Noah with Ginny (Clark Backo). Terrified that, in their 30s, they have lost their shot at happily ever after and horrified at the prospect of having to start over, Peter and Emma hatch a desperate plot to win the loves of their lives back. Each will do whatever it takes to put an end to their exes’ new relationships and send them running back to their arms.

– Streaming on The In Between – Streaming on Paramount+ The In Between is a supernatural love story that centers on a teenage girl, Tessa (Joey King), who, after bouncing around in foster homes for most of her childhood, doesn’t believe she deserves her own love story. Everything changes after she has a chance encounter with Skylar (Kyle Allen), a senior from a neighboring town who’s a true romantic. As her heart begins to open, tragedy strikes when a car accident takes Skylar’s life, while Tessa survives. As Tessa searches for answers in the aftermath of the accident, she soon believes Skylar is attempting to reconnect with her from the afterworld. With the help of her best friend and a newfound belief that love never dies, Tessa attempts to contact Skylar one last time, in order to give their love story the epic ending it deserves.

– Streaming on Love and Leashes – Streaming on Netflix Ji-hoo, a perfect man with a unique sexual taste, and Ji-woo, a cold woman who found out his secret. A thrilling taste-respecting romance that began with a three-month contract.

Streaming on Love Tactics – Streaming on Netflix An ad executive and a fashion designer-blogger don't believe in love, so they place a bet to make the other fall head over heels — with unusual tactics.

Streaming on Marry Me – Streaming on Peacock Pop superstar Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) is about to get married before an audience of her loyal fans. However, seconds before the ceremony, she learns about her fiance's cheating ways and has a meltdown on stage. In a moment of inspired insanity, Kat locks eyes with a total stranger in the crowd and marries him on the spot. As forces conspire to separate the unlikely newlyweds, they must soon decide if two people from such different worlds can find true love together.

– Streaming on Old Flames Never Die – 8/7c on LMN When successful novelist Kira Young returns to her hometown to escape bad press after her cheating fiancé Tyson is accused of murder, she rekindles a romantic one-night stand with her high school sweetheart Weston Wade, who soon develops an unhealthy obsession with her once again.

– 8/7c on The Sky is Everywhere – Streaming on AppleTV+ Tucked among the magical redwood trees of Northern California and surrounded by her grandmother’s gargantuan roses, 17-year-old Lennie Walker, a radiant musical prodigy, struggles with overwhelming grief following the sudden loss of her older sister, Bailey. When Joe Fontaine, the charismatic new guy at school, enters Lennie’s life, she’s drawn to him. But Lennie’s complicated relationship with her sister’s devastated boyfriend, Toby, starts to affect Lennie and Joe’s budding love. Through her vivid imagination and honest, conflicted heart, Lennie navigates first love and first loss to create a song of her own. Acclaimed filmmaker Josephine Decker directs this moving adaptation of the beloved novel of the same name.

– Streaming on Tall Girl 2 – Streaming on Netflix After her inspiring speech at the homecoming dance, Jodi (Ava Michelle) is no longer just the "tall girl" – she's popular, confident, has a boyfriend, and just booked the lead role in this year's school musical. But as the pressure of her newfound popularity intensifies, so do her insecurities, and new relationships are formed while old ones are tested. As the world she built starts to crumble around her, Jodi realizes that standing tall was only just the beginning.

Streaming on

Saturday, February 12th

New TV Shows

Attenborough's Global Adventure – Series Premiere – 8/7c on BBC America – Documentary – NR From the deep oceans in a state-of-the-art submarine on the Great Barrier Reef, to the ancient rainforests of Borneo, this captivating film highlights some of the incredible locations he visited, and the fascinating creatures he has encountered along the way. From the marine iguanas in the Galapagos to ingenious King Penguins in South Georgia, and from the fastest bird on earth in Rome to the legendary Dodo inside the walls of the Natural History Museum, we follow Attenborough’s travels across the globe and through time, as he shares his unique insights into the natural world through spectacular footage and breath-taking CGI from multiple BAFTA and Emmy-winning documentaries.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on BBC America – Documentary – NR The Cabins – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ The Cabins is a new reality dating show where couples meet for an extended first date in luxurious and cozy log cabins in a stunning winter setting. Each episode follows three couples in separate cabins as they get to know each other. After 24 hours, they will decide whether to stay another day with each other or to leave the cabin, still single. After a number of days, they will have to check out of the cabin regardless and will choose whether or not to leave as an ‘official cabins couple.’

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Forecasting Love and Weather – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Inside a national weather service, love proves just as difficult to predict as rain or shine for a diligent forecaster and her free-spirited coworker.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on KISS Frontmen: Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley – Special – 8/7c on Reelz – Documentary – TV-PG A band is almost always defined by its frontman and normally there is only one of them – ego, talent & chemistry demand it. But Kiss is different. They have two frontmen: Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley who somehow shared the limelight, and gave us a spectacle like no other – fire bombs, smoking guitars and spitting blood were all part of the act. Both their backgrounds were scarred by childhood trauma and together they created alter-egos named the Starchild and the Demon, masked characters that would take on the world. But hiding behind their personas was a recipe for disaster. This is the story of how two of the most legendary frontmen managed to share a vision and a stage forming a band that became one of the best-selling rock n roll acts of all time, selling more than 100 million records worldwide.

– Special – 8/7c on Reelz – Documentary – TV-PG Profiled: The Black Man – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Through a powerful mixture of historical footage, real-life testimony, and commentary from an array of renowned thought leaders, Profiled: The Black Man aims to show the difficulties Black men have faced, both in the past and present-day, while also highlighting and celebrating the triumphs and resilience of countless extraordinary men. In addition, each episode will feature commentary from notable community members such as executive producer Tina Knowles-Lawson, civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson, activist Tamika Mallory, hip-hop culture icon Sway Calloway, the Grammy, Emmy and Tony award-winning Billy Porter and more.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Puppy Bowl Presents: Puppy Mania – Special – Streaming on discovery+ Puppy athletes and their amateur trainers adorably battle it out in three rounds of competition. Football running back Rashad Jennings joins comedian Kym Whitley and a panel of judges as they decide which pup has earned the Puppy Mania trophy!

– Special – Streaming on Twenty-Five Twenty-One – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In a time when dreams seem out of reach, a teenage fencer pursues big ambitions and meets a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Line Sisters – 8/7c on Lifetime Line Sisters follows four sorority sisters- Valerie (LeToya Luckett), Cassandra (Kierra Sheard-Kelly), Simona (Ta’Rhonda Jones) and Dominique (Drew Sidora) – as they reunite at a Black Greek Weekend celebration held on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Having pledged the Alpha Beta Omega Sorority, Inc., they share more than the bonds of sisterhood, after the mysterious death of the dean of pledges 15 years prior. But the past comes knocking on their door as they arrive to the island and strange and inexplicable things begin to happen to each one of them, threatening to unearth the deadly secret that may tear them apart.

– 8/7c on

