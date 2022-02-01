TV Review – ESPN’s “Tuck Rule” is an Entertaining Look Back at a Pivotal Moment in Football History

by | Feb 1, 2022 2:34 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

ESPN has given us a lot of documentaries looking back at some of the biggest moments in the history of sports. However, perhaps none of them have explored a moment quite as pivotal as the infamous “Tuck Rule” game, and that’s exactly what the new Tuck Rule documentary does.

To provide some backstory on the “Tuck Rule” game, in Tom Brady’s first playoff game, a call was made that kept his Patriots alive. With just a couple of minutes left and the Patriots trailing by three, Charles Woodson, Hall of Fame cornerback and Brady’s college teammate at Michigan, made a hit on the quarterback that jarred the ball loose. After some discussion, the officials invoked the tuck rule and ruled the play an incomplete pass, giving them the ball back and keeping them alive. They went on to tie the game and win in overtime. Brady then led the Patriots to a Super Bowl victory in those same playoffs.

The Tuck Rule brings Tom Brady and Charles Woodson together to revisit that infamous play and break it down, with their obvious bias opinions. There is a good balance in their relationship as they are still friends from their time as teammates but they are obviously also fiercely intense competitors who still have some feelings about this play.

Watching them not only break down this play but also provide all of the context for everything that led up to it, is truly fascinating. Some of their other teammates pop in to provide some more perspectives as well and interestingly reveal that the Raiders knew the Patriots play before that snap. Listening to them talk about that is a treat for football fans. Plus, they highlight the fact that Brady was hit in the helmet before the fumble/incomplete pass, which meant it should have been a penalty anyway and the play never would have mattered. Brady and Woodson argue about that a bit as well.

The most fun thing about this documentary though, is that it does exactly what us fans do all the time: wonder about what could have been. See, this play led to Brady really earning the starting job as the Patriots’ quarterback. Had they lost this game, he may not have had the starting job the following year. He may not have gone on to play for 22 season and win seven Super Bowls, six of which came with the Patriots. If this infamous play had been ruled a fumble and not overturned to an incomplete pass, Tom Brady may not have gone on to be the unquestioned greatest quarterback of all-time.

While so many of these types of documentaries tend to stick to the facts, The Tuck Rule allows itself to have some fun and get into the what ifs. Brady and Woodson discuss what their lives could have been like and some of their teammates offer their thoughts as well. The doc even goes as far as to show us some altered futures so we can get a glimpse of what could have been.

There is no question The Tuck Rule is a must-watch for anyone who has been a fan of football in the past 20 years. Whether you remember the play or not, looking back at it with the two guys involved is both fascinating and very entertaining. And then looking at the “what could have been” futures is the icing on the cake. It feels like a discussion you would have with your friends as you sit around watching a game. Only here, you get the input from the guys who actually made the play happen.

The Tuck Rule will premiere Sunday, February 6th at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed