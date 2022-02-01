TV Review – ESPN’s “Tuck Rule” is an Entertaining Look Back at a Pivotal Moment in Football History

ESPN has given us a lot of documentaries looking back at some of the biggest moments in the history of sports. However, perhaps none of them have explored a moment quite as pivotal as the infamous “Tuck Rule” game, and that’s exactly what the new Tuck Rule documentary does.

To provide some backstory on the “Tuck Rule” game, in Tom Brady’s first playoff game, a call was made that kept his Patriots alive. With just a couple of minutes left and the Patriots trailing by three, Charles Woodson, Hall of Fame cornerback and Brady’s college teammate at Michigan, made a hit on the quarterback that jarred the ball loose. After some discussion, the officials invoked the tuck rule and ruled the play an incomplete pass, giving them the ball back and keeping them alive. They went on to tie the game and win in overtime. Brady then led the Patriots to a Super Bowl victory in those same playoffs.

The Tuck Rule brings Tom Brady and Charles Woodson together to revisit that infamous play and break it down, with their obvious bias opinions. There is a good balance in their relationship as they are still friends from their time as teammates but they are obviously also fiercely intense competitors who still have some feelings about this play.

Watching them not only break down this play but also provide all of the context for everything that led up to it, is truly fascinating. Some of their other teammates pop in to provide some more perspectives as well and interestingly reveal that the Raiders knew the Patriots play before that snap. Listening to them talk about that is a treat for football fans. Plus, they highlight the fact that Brady was hit in the helmet before the fumble/incomplete pass, which meant it should have been a penalty anyway and the play never would have mattered. Brady and Woodson argue about that a bit as well.

The most fun thing about this documentary though, is that it does exactly what us fans do all the time: wonder about what could have been. See, this play led to Brady really earning the starting job as the Patriots’ quarterback. Had they lost this game, he may not have had the starting job the following year. He may not have gone on to play for 22 season and win seven Super Bowls, six of which came with the Patriots. If this infamous play had been ruled a fumble and not overturned to an incomplete pass, Tom Brady may not have gone on to be the unquestioned greatest quarterback of all-time.

While so many of these types of documentaries tend to stick to the facts, The Tuck Rule allows itself to have some fun and get into the what ifs. Brady and Woodson discuss what their lives could have been like and some of their teammates offer their thoughts as well. The doc even goes as far as to show us some altered futures so we can get a glimpse of what could have been.

There is no question The Tuck Rule is a must-watch for anyone who has been a fan of football in the past 20 years. Whether you remember the play or not, looking back at it with the two guys involved is both fascinating and very entertaining. And then looking at the “what could have been” futures is the icing on the cake. It feels like a discussion you would have with your friends as you sit around watching a game. Only here, you get the input from the guys who actually made the play happen.

The Tuck Rule will premiere Sunday, February 6th at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.