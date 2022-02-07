“Under Wraps 2” Announced for Disney Channel and Disney+

Disney just announced a sequel to Under Wraps, which will be produced for both Disney Channel and Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis just announced Under Wraps 2 during a press conference at TCA.
- Malachi Barton, Christian J. Simon, Sophia Hammons, Phil Wright, Melanie Brook, T.J. Storm, Rryla McIntosh, Jordan Conley, and Adam Wylie will star in the sequel to the Disney Channel Original Movie.
- The plot of the sequel finds Harold the mummy in danger when an evil mummy comes back to life for revenge.
- MarVista Entertainment is producing the sequel, with Todd Y. Murata and Fernando Szew serving as executive producers.
- Alex Zamm will direct from a script by Josh A. Cagan.
Under Wraps 2 Premise:
- The sequel to Under Wraps, the remake of the very first Disney Channel Original Movie, Under Wraps 2 picks up as Amy is preparing for her father's Spooktacular Halloween-themed wedding to his fiancé Carl. However, plans soon go awry when Amy, Gilbert and Marshall discover that their mummy friend Harold and his beloved Rose may be in danger. Sobek, an evil mummy with a thousand-year-old grudge against his best friend-turned-bitter rival Harold, is unexpectedly awakened and out for revenge. With help from his hypnotized lackey Larry, Sobek kidnaps Rose, and Amy, Gilbert, Marshall, Buzzy and Harold must use their skills once again to save her and get back in time to attend the wedding.
